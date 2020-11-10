Kate Hudson looks identical to mum Goldie Hawn after seventies-inspired makeover The actress has a glamorous new look

Kate Hudson left fans doing a double-take when she had a makeover - and she looks just like her famous mum, Goldie Hawn.

The Fabletics founder, 41, had a stunning seventies-inspired hair transformation and shared a video with fans over the weekend. The resemblance to her mother, 74, when she was in her 30s is uncanny.

Kate - who was celebrating Joe Biden's presidential win in the video - had her blonde hair neatly parted in the middle, with Farrah Fawcett flicks.

Her fans commented on how gorgeous she looked, with many stunned at just how much she looks like Goldie.

The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close, not only in their relationship but in their living situation too.

Kate lives just down the road from Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, in Los Angeles, but admits she would like to be even closer.

Kate sported Farah Fawcell flicks

"She's down the street," Kate told People magazine. "We're literally neighbours. Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

The mum-of-three adores having Goldie so close and her children, Ryder, 16, Bingham, nine, and Rani, two, love having their grandma and grandpa near as well.

Goldie in the 1970s

Goldie adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren - she has six in total - and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important."

