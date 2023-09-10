Goldie Hawn, 77, looks unrecognizable in unearthed high school photos

Goldie Hawn is known for her gorgeous long blonde hair, but during her time in high school, it turns out that the award-winning actress actually rocked a short pixie cut.

In 2020 MyHeritage colourized the yearbook pictures from Goldie's high school - Maryland's Montgomery Blair High School - and they not only showed her surprising cut but also revealed her to be an active member of the theatre and drama societies.

The mom-of-three left school in 1964 and went on to study drama at American University in Washington, before dropping out to run a ballet school, at which she also taught. Goldie's early career saw her work as a professional dancer in New York and California, before landing her first major role in Rowan & Martins Laugh-In in 1968.

She went on to receive numerous accolades across her seven decades in the industry, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Cactus Flower in 1969, where she played Toni Simmons.

Goldie Hawn looks completely different with short hair during her school days

Other notable films that Goldie, 77, has starred in include There's a Girl in My Soup, Butterflies Are Free, The Sugarland Express, The First Wives Club, and The Christmas Chronicles.

In 2017, she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood star attended school in Maryland before becoming an actress

Goldie is a doting mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson from her marriage to Bill Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, who she shares with Kurt Russell.

In April, Oliver and Kate appeared in the After Show from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where they talked about their relationship with their mum.

When asked who was Goldie's favourite child, they both pointed to Oliver without hesitation.

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 40 years together in February 2023.

Goldie with Kurt Russell in their garden

The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

Goldie and her family during lockdown

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

