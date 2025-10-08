Amal Clooney unveils dramatic new 'power cut' hair transformation

Amal Clooney has unveiled a dramatic hair transformation just in time for peak autumn. Amal, 47, enlisted the help of renowned hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos for the job of changing up her locks. "I cut off between six and eight inches of hair," Dimitris, who is described as the human rights lawyer's go-to guy for all things hair and make-up, told Vogue. "Amal has never had a haircut like this before." The hairdresser has dubbed the chic new 'do a "power cut".

The human rights lawyer's thick mane is one of the most recognisable parts of her trademark chic look. Her previously waist-length hair now sits fashionably a few inches below her collarbones – the perfect refresh for the cooling weather. Dimitris took to Instagram to share pictures of the hair transformation. In the picture, Amal looks stylish in a black button-up dress as she shows off her fresh locks before speaking at a conference. "'The bubble blowout' and new chop for Amal Clooney!" the hairstylist wrote under the picture.

Amal's 'it girl' autumn hair refresh

Amal's refresh didn't just stop at chopping off six inches; Dimitris also gave the colour a boost rejuvenated hue of a chic caramel silk shade, which includes caramel and honey highlights on a cool-toned brunette base. It's very similar to the 'cinder toffee brown' shade that has been quietly taking over salons recently.

According to the experts, cinder toffee brown sits in that "sweet spot between golden caramel and deep brunette." Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare brand Neäl & Wølf, told HELLO! Fashion: "Offering warmth and shine, toffee brown is set to trend next year for its expensive and chic appeal. It combines an intense golden caramel tone with a deeper mid-brunette base."

Amal and George's date night for a good cause

The international human rights lawyer's timeless new hairdo comes just days after she and husband, George Clooney, stepped out for the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies at The Natural History Museum in London. Amal stepped out in a mesmerising Versace chocolate-hued column gown for the occasion. The dress also featured a dreamy train that flowed from the waist. She accessorised with a sleek, similar-hued clutch.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage George Clooney and Amal Clooney looked glamorous at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies awards

In a statement posted to the official Clooney Foundation For Justice Instagram, a message from Amal and George read: "At The Albies, the sacrifices and courageous commitments to justice and human rights take centre stage. This is a celebration of the individuals whose lives and careers have come to embody those values that form the cornerstone of our foundation’s global work."