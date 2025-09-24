Demi Moore showcases dramatic hair transformation at Milan Fashion Week

Demi Moore is no stranger to switching up her hairstyle, and stole the show at Milan Fashion Week with the brand new bangs that she sported in Gucci's new short film, The Tiger. The 62-year-old stars in the Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn-directed film as Barbara Gucci, the Head of Gucci International and Chairman of California. Demi looked stunning in the film, sporting an array of luxe Gucci outfits as she portrayed the matriarch gathering her children inside the family home to celebrate her birthday.

The film, which also stars Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, Ed Norton, Elliot Page, Ed Harris, Alia Shawkat, Heather Lawless, Ronny Chieng and Alex Consani, premiered in Milan on Tuesday night. It comes in lieu of a runway show and was aired alongside a lookbook of the latest Gucci designs from the new creative director, Demna, who is the former creative director at Balenciaga.

Demi wore a head-turning gold and burnt-orange dress to the premiere, featuring a crystal fringe and a small train. The gown was the same one featured in the film, and perfectly showcased the star's svelte figure. Also in attendance at the show were Gwyneth Paltrow and model Lila Moss.Speaking to Vogue at the event, Demi shared that "the movie weaves fashion and cinema together in such an intriguing way."

Demna then explained his vision to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing how the visually stunning film came to be. "From the very beginning, I shaped the collection by imagining a constellation of characters, asking myself what Gucci means to me, from its archive to the many identities it embodies," he said.

"I gathered an imaginary family to carry the story, each figure holding a fragment of the broader narrative. Since my first show will be in February, I felt like the story of La Famiglia should be told through a short film. I shared it with Spike and Halina, whose work I've long admired, and they created their film, The Tiger, inspired by these characters."

© YouTube Demi wore bold bangs in the Gucci short film

Demi is not only a fashion icon but also unafraid to experiment with hairstyles. She wore a bold pixie cut for the smash-hit film Ghost in 1990, and a buzz cut for GI Jane in 1997. "I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible," she told People in 2022.

© WWD via Getty Images The actress stunned in the gold and orange gown

"It's stressful even having someone touch it. If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it – I just try to let it do its own thing...I think now that I'm older, I also know I don't have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig."

© Getty Images She sported a buzz cut in the 1997 film G.I. Jane

Demi has sported waist-length hair for years, sharing that she wanted to break the stereotype that older women should have short hair. "I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn't have long hair. And something about that stuck with me," she told the outlet. "Like who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it's not unhealthy, then why shouldn't we? I'm not comfortable with rules that don't seem to have any real meaning or justification."