Pink's son Jameson, 8, drastically transforms with hair change identical to famous mom's

It looks like Pink and Carey Hart's two children are picking up their parents' adventurous sense of style, or at least inheriting their mom's flair for the bold. The couple, who've been married since 2006, share daughter Willow, 14, and son Jameson, eight, with the former recently growing out her cropped hair into longer, more old Hollywood-esque waves. The latter, who sported shoulder-length blonde hair for a majority of the past few years, gave his hair the pixie chop earlier this year, and is now taking it a step further.

Carey, 50, took to his Instagram page with an adorable clip of himself and Jameson, who they've nicknamed "Jamo," at a conveyor belt sushi restaurant, now sporting his formerly blonde hair in sideswept bangs – and a shade of bright pink! He also wore a bright pink sweatshirt, identical to his new hair.

Fans were loving the new style, responding with comments like: "Love the hair! Looks awesome on him," and: "Looks so much like his mom," plus: "He got pink hair like his mama used to have," and another similarly echoing: "Blimey he's getting big. He's gorgeous just like his mum and dad. Love the hair." Sure enough, Jameson's hair bears a striking resemblance to Pink's own pink cut in the late 90s and early aughts.

The "Stupid Girls" singer, 46, has never shied away from embracing a sense of style that not only makes her feel more authentic, but more powerful, including her toned build and penchant for bright colors (in her hair or her clothes). In a conversation with 60 Minutes, the singer emphasized that she'd had the success she did because of her "edge" and desire to remain true to herself.

"I never got a record deal because I was cute; I got a record deal because I was fiery, I had a lot to say, and I had a voice," she said. "So I'm relieved I don't have to fall back on, sort of conventional beauty. And that doesn't have to be my thing. And I don't have to keep that up, either, as I age. I don't have to be that. I can be all of this."

She continued: "I know what certain people think of when they look at me, down to the fact that I'm muscular, I'm outspoken, and I have short hair. I'm possibly a dude, definitely a lesbian. People sort of put you in a box no matter what you look like. And my box happens to be if you're outspoken and you don't sort of bend to societal norms, then you're scary and dangerous."

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times in 2023, the mom-of-two candidly addressed receiving comments from people about her traditionally masculine hairstyle, contrasting it with Jameson's experiences with long hair and using it as a moment of empowerment. "He's like, 'Mom, everyone calls me a girl,' and I’m like, 'That's because you have long hair, buddy, and people are still hung up on these really old-fashioned societal norms'," she recalled.

"I told him people call me 'sir' all the time, especially from behind and especially at airports. And he looked at me and was like, 'Really?' I said, 'Yeah. I don't care. Call me 'sir,' call me whatever, just stay out of my way.' He liked that. And now he gets called a girl and he just looks at me and winks."