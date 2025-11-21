Lady Kitty Spencer's va va voom 90s hair is her boldest transformation yet

Lady Kitty Spencer is currently loving life in Brazil as she embraces the Dolce & Gabbana Christmas collection, and we have been loving her glam attire! The 34-year-old beauty has shared a variety of snaps on social media of her trip, including a sumptuous 'naked' dress earlier this week.

Also during her overseas vacation, she shared a picture of herself posing with fellow guest, jewellery designer and content creator Alexandre Furmanovich, in which her normally super sleek, straight locks were transformed into a disco-esque, curly, voluminous mane! As a beauty editor who writes about hairstyles daily, I really enjoyed this look - it was great to see such a change in Kitty's normal, super timeless style. This playful look was wild and free.

Multi-award-winning hairstylist Michael Gray agrees. "We always see very clean and chic looks when it comes to Kitty’s hair. I loved how she changed it up and bought some voluminous curls - It's giving a modern-day Julia Roberts/Sarah Jessica Parker - it's how they wore their hair in the 90s," the talented professional explained.

© Getty Michael says that Kitty's new 'do has a Julia Roberts vibe

"The way the glossy bouncy curls sit really complements her beautiful features, giving depth and dimension to her hair in a fun and exciting way."

© Getty Lady Kitty famously wears her blonde hair sleek and straight

How to achieve Kitty's curls at home

1. "To achieve any voluminous curl, foundation and preparation are key for long-lasting bouncy curls," Michael advises. "Applying a texturising foam (I love Living Proof's offering) on towel-dried hair, from root to end, brushing through with a detangling brush, which will ensure an even distribution of product. This creates an amazing structure to any hairstyle without feeling crispy and a firm grip before any heat styling. Either blow-dry the product in or rough-dry. My top tip is always dry your hair upside down to achieve maximum volume at the root."

2. He adds: "Now you've got a great foundation to begin with, apply a heat defence spray, and curling tongs, work from the root to end, to achieve maximum volume, and alternating the direction of the curl for an undone look. This creates different dimensions to the curls, rather than feeling too clean and polished."

3. Michael quips: "Allow the hair to cool down, flip the hair upside down and shake the curls out, which will give the illusion of natural movement. Finish the look off with more hairspray to secure the hair look in place. You will be left with a voluminous modern 90’s curly mane!"