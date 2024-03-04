Mariah Carey unveils daughter Monroe's first major hair transformation ahead of milestone 13th birthday: 'Mommy gives in'

Mariah Carey may have some weeks left before her twins are officially teenagers, but her daughter Monroe is already making some teenage requests.

Come April 30, the "Fantasy" singer's twins Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, will officially be 13 years old.

And while their birthday is still some ways away, the doting mom has treated her daughter to a long-awaited hair transformation.

Over the weekend, Mariah took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Monroe, in which she has traded in her usual voluminous, curly brunette hair in favor of much straighter, long soft waves.

In the pic, she's wearing a green and blue tie-dye sweatshirt, red glasses and a Starface pimple patch on her cheek, and is sticking out her tongue to the camera. Her brother Moroccan is standing next to her, still sporting his natural curls.

Plus, in a moment many moms can surely relate, Mariah wrote: "The days of, 'You can't straighten your hair!' are over!!" and added the hashtag: "Mommy Gives In."

© Instagram Monroe looks fabulous in both curly and straight hair

Mariah herself often switches her signature honey blonde hair back and forth between pin straight and her natural curls, but hair isn't the only way Monroe is following in her mom's footsteps.

Fans of the Grammy-winner who have seen her on stage are no strangers to occasionally seeing Monroe right up there with her, and her mom has previously praised her for the hard work she has put into developing her own singing voice.

© Instagram The Carey bunch at the White House over Christmas

Ahead of her Merry Christmas One and All tour last December, during which Monroe took to the stage several times, Mariah confessed her daughter was putting in even more work than she was herself rehearsing.

© Instagram Monroe is definitely her mom's mini-me

During an appearance on Good Morning America, she said: "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me. I think she has it together more than me."

Moreover, she revealed Monroe did in fact inherit her signature high-pitch, she just "has to play with it."

