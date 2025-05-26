Lady Kitty Spencer and her daughter are like actual twins - with the blondest hair ever

Lady Kittty Spencer returned from a sun-soaked trip to the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday and headed straight for Claridge's.

Sharing a picture of her idyllic morning with her toddler at the top London hotel, the model shared a lovely shot of the pair, and in it, the mother and daughter duo look like twins with angelic blonde hair. So sweet!

Although Athena, who turned two in April, had her back to the camera and her face was concealed, followers got a glimpse of her lovely wardrobe. The tot was wearing a pretty pink dress, which was fastened with a bow at the back.

Athena recognised her mother's picture

Kitty looked her usual trendy self, wearing a crisp white shirt, black trousers, and loafers. The wife of businessman Michael Lewis proceeded to show her daughter around the hotel, where there was a sketch of her in the foyer, which her daughter recognised. She captioned the heartfelt snap: "Hey mama!"

Athena enjoyed a croissant for breakfast at Claridge's

Little Athena also enjoyed a decadent croissant breakfast as she joyously coloured in a drawing, whilst a figurine of Belle from Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella stood. Aww!

Athena looked lovely in her pink dress

Athena's milestone

Although Lady Kitty, who is the daughter of the late Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, keeps Athena's face off social media, she often gives insights into her daughter's childhood, uploading precious moments from time to time.

Her family does the same. Her sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, took to her Instagram account in celebration of her niece's birthday earlier this year and shared a selection of precious, never-before-seen photos of her. She penned the post: "Happy 2nd birthday to my mini me, I love you with all my heart, Athena, you are our world! @kitty.spencer thank you for my bestie."

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer are proud aunties to Athena

Little Athena is very close to her family and has the most incredible bond with her aunts, Amelia and her twin sister Lady Eliza, something her proud mum Kitty has previously spoken of.

© Instagram Kitty has said that Athena is full of energy

The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador told Tatler: "Athena is very outdoorsy and like a spinning top. She certainly has two doting, laughing aunts, who say they are 'steering her in our direction'."

Lady Kitty Spencer has said that her daughter is very like her aunties

Remarking on how similar her daughter and sisters are, the 34-year-old added: "She's very similar to the twins. It's so funny…. So cool for her when she has these two aunts who come bursting through the door. I don't think she thinks there's an age gap… So there's actually a triplet there for them. When the girls are on the phone and she doesn't want them to go, she pulls out her whole repertoire of tricks."