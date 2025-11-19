Lady Kitty Spencer is a rebellious royal in 'naked' Christmas dress

Lady Kitty Spencer looked nothing short of flawless on Tuesday evening as she attended a glamorous fashion party for high-end brand Dolce & Gabbana in Brazil. The mother-of-one, who is one of the label's long-time brand ambassadors, delighted her huge Instagram following with a selection of pictures featuring the most stunning dress, writing: "Christmas in Brazil with @siqueiragui and @dolcegabbana."

The frock in question was black, floor-length, and covered in strategic lace detail, which left a lot of flesh on show. To protect her modesty, Kitty added black underwear, and it was clear that she was nodding to the current trend of the 'naked dress', which has been a huge highlight on the red carpet in 2025. Margot Robbie was like the pied piper that kicked off the look back in September at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere, and so many celebrities have followed suit.

Royals wearing 'naked' dresses

Quite a few royals have embraced this new sheer trend - but subtly. My personal favourite is redheaded royal Princess Beatrice, who was way ahead of the trend back in 2017. King Charles' niece attended the V&A Summer party that year, rocking a navy blue and nude lace Self Portrait number which had a delicately see-through hem.

© GC Images Princess Beatrice wore a 'naked' dress at the V&A in 2017

What is a 'naked' dress?

The term is pretty self-explanatory, but as a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over a decade, I would categorise this trend as a daring ensemble that gives the illusion of 'nudity' with clever sheer panelling and see-through fabric. Although many naked dresses are often designed in flesh tones, they can be all different colours, as long as some skin appears to be showing a part of the dress.

Many celebrities have embraced the 'naked dress' this year

Can anyone wear a naked dress?

Although some fashion critics may believe this trend is for the young, I disagree. Anyone can pull it off with subtle tweaks, no matter what age.

Tips on wearing a 'naked' dress

1. A flesh-coloured undergarment is your best friend, as it gives the body full coverage. If you wear a sheer dress or a netted design on the top, a piece like this will give the wearer full coverage.

2. The whole 'dress' doesn't have to be naked - if you want to nod at the trend without going dull on naked mode, try a sheer sleeve or neckline.

3. Great supportive underwear is key - particularly if your dress is sheer. An uplifting bra and comfortable undwewear create all the difference and can really streamline the silhouette.