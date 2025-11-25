Melania Trump debuts 'cinnamon blonde' hair transformation with striking new look

Melania Trump ushered in the winter season with a fresh new hair colour. The First Lady showed off her "cinnamon blonde" locks on November 24 to welcome this year's White House Christmas tree.

For the occasion, Melania wore a cream coat dress with flared sleeves and a chunky belt that cinched the waist. She paired the look with red leather gloves and tartan heels. However, what commanded attention was Melania's noticeably lighter locks, which boasted lighter blonde strands that blended into her brown roots.

Suzie McGill, hairstylist and artistic director at Rainbow Room International, shared an insight into Melania's transformation with HELLO! "Melania’s hair has taken on a softer, lighter tone that feels natural and is very flattering for her skin tone," she said. "The subtle warmth adds depth and dimension, giving her hair a gentle glow and movement that complements her features beautifully. It’s a refined update that brightens her overall look without ever feeling overdone. The lighter shade brings a fresh, modern touch while staying true to her classic, polished look and style for which she has become known for."

© Getty Images Melania Trump unveiled her blonder hair

She continued: "With Melania’s new blonde hue, she hasn’t taken the hair colour right up to the root, instead opting for a lower-maintenance blonde for the season. She likely had the colour hand painted onto her hair using a balayage technique or highlights combined with a root melt to create a natural, sunkissed finish that transitions seamlessly from her roots while still adding brightness. She also appears to have lighter, brighter pieces placed around her face, enhancing her complexion and helping her features to really pop."

Melania's natural hair color is a rich, darker shade of brown. Over the years, the First Lady has traded her full brunette look for balayage with caramel and blond tips.

© Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the 2025 White House Christmas tree on November 24

Suzi also offered advice to those looking to recreate the shade this season. "If you’re opting for a blonde hue in the salon this autumn/winter, hair care is key to ensuring your blonde looks its best and is not damaged from the effects of the harsh winter weather. Make sure to invest in a good color protection shampoo and conditioner and a hair mask that will keep your blonde looking its very best until your next appointment," she shared.

© FilmMagic Melania in 2003

Kirsty Judge, hairstylist and Rush Artistic team member, also offered her expert opinion on Melania's new tone, which she has dubbed "cinnamon blonde". "Melania Trump debuted a gorgeous cinnamon blonde shade – the perfect transitional shade for the winter months and for brightening your complexion," she said.

"Cinnamon blonde is the epitome of sophistication, with its multidimensional tones adding depth to any hairstyle. This tawny, beige blonde has a warm acorn base and subtle vanilla blonde pieces swirled through the hair for extra brightness. For Melania, her shift to cinnamon blonde harmonises beautifully with her glowing, olive undertones, making her piercing steel blue eyes pop," she added.