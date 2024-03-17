Princess Charlene's 10 head-turning hair transformations through the years

Former Olympic swimmer Princess Charlene is incredibly experimental when it comes to her hair. From rocking glossy, long locks to sporting a chocolate-hued pixie crop, it's safe to say that Prince Albert's wife has had quite the hair transformation over the years.
Keep scrolling to discover some of the royal's most dramatic looks…
Long and luscious
Prior to marrying Prince Albert, Charlene sported a headful of long, creamy blonde locks with the glossiest high-shine. For a sparkling Monaco Red Cross Ball dinner held in 2006, Charlene styled her lengthy locks to perfection, sprucing up her look with stacks of volume and an elegant side part.
Braving the bob
Two years later, Charlene fully embraced the platinum blonde look with additional bright highlights running throughout. Colour shake-up aside, the mother-of-two also braved the bob, opting for a fresh cropped look with plenty of movement.
Playful and punky
Ever the experimental style queen, Charlene took her hair in a totally different direction in May 2009. Eschewing her sleek, elegant bob, the Monegasque royal attended the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival rocking a punky updo complete with gravity-defying hairspray.
You may also like
A whimsical wedding bun
On her magical wedding day, Princess Charlene of Monaco kept things classic with a bouffant bridal bun worn at the nape of her neck. The hair around her crown was teased for added volume, while a sparkling hair accessory completed her dazzling hairdo.
The pixie cut
Post-wedding, Charlene experimented once again with a cropped look - but this time with exposed dark roots. At the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill, the former Olympian sported a modern coiffure which looked fresh as a daisy.
Tousled updo
In 2019, Charlene was spotted with noticeably longer locks. Whilst her cropped look enjoyed several years in the limelight, the mother-of-two opted to switch things up in 2019 with a gently tousled updo à la Kate Winslet.
Bold, blunt bob
But the longer look didn't last long! In 2020, Charlene opted for a drastic hair transformation in the form of an uber-sleek, blunt bob which fell just below her cheekbones. She debuted the look on the red carpet ahead of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.
A rebellious transformation
Meanwhile, just months later, Charlene was spotted rocking a rebellious look at the traditional Christmas tree ceremony which is held annually at the Monaco Palace. Ditching her bob, Charlene experimented with a half-shaved haircut with added 'bronde' highlights.
Embracing the dark side
The punk-inspired look appeared to be a brief interlude in Charlene's hair history, as in 2022, she was spotted at King Charles's coronation with a cropped brunette look woven with buttery blonde highlights.
Returning to her roots
Charlene returned to her roots in January 2024 with a creamy blonde mop of hair reminiscent of her earlier hairdos. She debuted her sophisticated new look amid the traditional festivities of Sainte Devote - and it's most definitely a winner in our books.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!
LISTEN: All you need to know about the latest royal TV drama