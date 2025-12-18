Princess Charlene switches up hair with 'modern' blonde beehive

Princess Charlene has become loyal to a low updo with a wavy side fringe of late, but on 17 December she switched up her look – and looked more glamorous than ever. The Zimbabwean-born Monegasque royal, 47, made an appearance alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at Monaco's Christmas tree ceremony, where the royals hand out gifts to the children of Monaco.
Charlene wore her sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and swept up into a low bun. Her hair had more volume at the root than it had all year, creating a subtle beehive effect. The face-framing strands were swept behind each ear to create a seamless, symmetrical effect.
The look marked a total departure from the ballet bun that has become her go-to this year, and was even more different from the pixie crop she became known for from 2021 to 2023. This style was softer than her previous short look and worked perfectly with the high neckline of her roll-neck jumper.
An expert's verdict on Charlene's new do
Here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, we keep up-to-date with all of Charlene's outings – and the hairstyles to go with them. Her beehive is one of our favourites this year, and it also gets the seal of approval of celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier.
"This softly structured up-do is incredibly flattering because it balances elegance with approachability," Jason tells us. "The gentle volume through the crown elongates the face, while the smooth, swept-back sides create a clean silhouette that feels timeless rather than severe.
The shade of Charlene's blonde adds to its visual impact. "The warm, natural blonde tones add softness and luminosity, preventing the look from feeling too formal," Jason adds. "Overall, it complements her features beautifully, giving a polished finish that still feels modern and effortless."
How to achieve the look at home
If Jason has convinced you to recreate Charlene's look, keep scrolling for his handy tips.
- "Start with freshly washed hair and apply a lightweight smoothing cream or blow-dry lotion to control flyaways without flattening volume.
- Blow-dry using a medium round brush, lifting slightly at the roots for subtle height.
- Create a deep side part, then gently sweep the hair back, securing it into a low twist or tucked bun at the nape.
- Use a soft bristle brush to smooth the surface, rather than overloading with product, as the finish should look natural, not shellacked.
- Finish with a light-hold hairspray and a touch of gloss spray through the ends for that refined, glossy result."