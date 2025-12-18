Princess Charlene switches up hair with 'modern' blonde beehive

Princess Charlene has become loyal to a low updo with a wavy side fringe of late, but on 17 December she switched up her look – and looked more glamorous than ever. The Zimbabwean-born Monegasque royal, 47, made an appearance alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at Monaco's Christmas tree ceremony, where the royals hand out gifts to the children of Monaco.

Charlene wore her sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and swept up into a low bun. Her hair had more volume at the root than it had all year, creating a subtle beehive effect. The face-framing strands were swept behind each ear to create a seamless, symmetrical effect.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked a modern take on a beehive

The look marked a total departure from the ballet bun that has become her go-to this year, and was even more different from the pixie crop she became known for from 2021 to 2023. This style was softer than her previous short look and worked perfectly with the high neckline of her roll-neck jumper.

An expert's verdict on Charlene's new do

Here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, we keep up-to-date with all of Charlene's outings – and the hairstyles to go with them. Her beehive is one of our favourites this year, and it also gets the seal of approval of celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier.

"This softly structured up-do is incredibly flattering because it balances elegance with approachability," Jason tells us. "The gentle volume through the crown elongates the face, while the smooth, swept-back sides create a clean silhouette that feels timeless rather than severe.

© Getty Princess Charlene's hair was pulled back into a bun

The shade of Charlene's blonde adds to its visual impact. "The warm, natural blonde tones add softness and luminosity, preventing the look from feeling too formal," Jason adds. "Overall, it complements her features beautifully, giving a polished finish that still feels modern and effortless."

How to achieve the look at home

If Jason has convinced you to recreate Charlene's look, keep scrolling for his handy tips.

© Getty Princess Charlene displayed her beehive as she handed out Christmas gifts