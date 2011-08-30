Beat the bloat If you're bothered by a bloated belly, check out our lifestyle tips

Did you know abdominal bloating is one of the most common digestive complaints? The possible causes include inadequate diet, stress, sedentary lifestyle... And changes in schedules and routines due to summer holidays and travel can simply make things worse.











Whatever time of year it is, good nutrition and good eating habits are key if you want to tackle bloating.



Meal times: wherever possible, keep to regular meal times and don't eat 'on the hoof'.

No rush: Eat slowly and try not to talk too much during meals to avoid swallowing air. Even watching TV while you eat can make things worse – especially if it's the sort of film that makes you laugh, cry, or simply gasp with excitement. Avoid drinking through a straw or straight from the bottle which can increase the amount of air you swallow, as can chewing gum.

Nutrition: Remember to include regular helpings of foods that help reduce abdominal bloating, such as whole grains, fresh fruits, vegetables and probiotic yoghurts. Cooked vegetables are more digestible than raw.

Cooking method: Simple cooking methods – steaming, grilling, baking or wok cooking – produce meals that are more easily digested than more complex methods; avoid fried food, fats and heavily condimented sauces. Also watch the amount you eat and avoid large meals.

Ingredients: When you travel, it's fun to try local cuisine, but be cautious about unusual ingredients, particularly peppers and spices.

Water: Keep well hydrated by drinking at least 1.5 litres of water a day. If you are visiting an exotic destination, you may prefer to drink bottled water.

Keep fit: Make sure you do some kind of physical activity every day: while you're on holiday this may be walking along the beach, biking, swimming or even just walking around sight-seeing



Make your clothes your allies



As well as watching what you eat and taking exercise, making intelligent choices about what you wear will help by not drawing attention to a bloated belly:

