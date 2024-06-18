Fans are raving about these weight loss meal replacement shakes that ‘really work’

Meal replacement or weight loss shakes are popular amongst users for being easy-to-use, efficient, cost-effective and an easy way to streamline mealtimes.

With so many options now available on the market, it’s difficult to know which ones will really work for you and your lifestyle – but with many user recommendations and dozens of 5-star reviews, online weight-loss provider Shake That Weight is one brand that keeps on coming up on top.

With a wide variety of shakes as well as other affordable meal replacement options such as bars, snacks, soups and ready meals to name to few, Shake That Weight has helped over 500,000 people lose weight over the last 10 years through their selection of specialised diet plans.

How does Shake That Weight work?

Shake That Weight's weight loss meal replacement shake sachets are one of the brand's most popular treatments. With one sachet being the equivalent of one meal, the shakes work as a direct meal replacement and are formulated with a balanced macro nutrient profile with at least 30% of your daily-required vitamins and minerals, making it different to a standard protein shake.

Being high in protein and high in fibre, the shakes help to fulfil your appetite – and only at a fraction of the calories of your regular meals, with each shake only containing around 200 calories.

Simply mix with skimmed or unsweetened soya milk if you prefer and enjoy! Sachets are available individually, or in handy bundle packs.

Shake that Weight also offer accompanying diet plans alongside their products, with each plan designed specifically on your weight loss preferences and how active your lifestyle is. Choose from:

Total Plan – consisting of 800 calories, suitable for women and men with an inactive lifestyle

Everyday Plan – consisting of 1,000 calories, recommended for people looking to restrict calories whilst offering flexibility with mealtimes

Active Plan – consisting of 1,200 calories, recommended for active women

Maintenance Plan – suitable for when you have reached your weight loss goals and are wanting to transition back to regular meals

Many users have taken to sharing their results online, including Leah Thompson who after years of unsuccessful dieting found success with Shake That Weight and one of the brand's diet plans.

Before & after: Leah Thompson is one of Shake That Weight's success stories

“I loved this diet, and it REALLY does work if you follow it religiously. What is a few months of your life to feel this amazing!? I am always felt full on this diet, I never felt hungry! Plenty of options to choose from too! Thank you Shake that weight you’ve really changed my life.” Leah Thompson

