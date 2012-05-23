Get ready for summer with the perfect bikini workout

Summer is nearly upon us, which can only mean one thing — the dreaded bikini season.



We all want to have the confidence to drop the towel and strut our stuff in a two piece.



And one of the best ways to gain that confidence is to embark upon a focused fitness regime that will help shift those winter pounds asap.



HELLO! Online has chosen some key, simple exercises to get your body toned in no time.





VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE





LEG EXERCISES



Fitness First expert AJ Perera has helped us discover three simple exercises that can be done at home and without any equipment.



• One-legged squats: targeting hamstrings, quads and bum. This is the perfect exercise to not only tone, but to really work on the body's balance.



Bend slightly into a squat position; keeping knees together, lift one foot off of the gorund and extend forward making sure that the heel does not touch the floor and toes are pointed upward. Squat into position and hold for 20-30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat 3 sets.



• Lunges: targeting hams, quads and bum. Take a big step forward with the right foot and lower into a lunge (keeping the front knee behind the toe); step the left foot next to the right and into a lunge on the left side. Continue for at least 10 paces before repeating. Repeat this 10 times.



• Side lunges: targeting adductors (the inner thigh), quads, hams and bum. Using the same technique as above; with hands on hips from a standing position, take one long step out to the side into a squat position. Return to standing and repeat on the opposite leg. Repeat 10 times on each leg.





VIEW GALLERY





ARMS AND TRICEPS



The USA Pro Resistance Tube is a great way to tone up without hitting the gym.



The resistance tube provides strength training for strong lean muscles and here we give you two great tips on how to use it:



• Seated Row



Start: Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Bring the centre of the tube around your feet, with your arms in front of you, hold onto the handles of the tube with both hands, palms face down.



End: Keep your spine straight, bend your elbows behind your sides, bringing your hands in towards your rib cage and draw your shoulder blades in towards your spine. Slowly extend arms back to the starting position.

• Tricep Extension

Start: Glide your right foot into the handle of the tube and step onto the middleton of the tube with your left foot. Stand with your feet hip width apart and knees bent slightly. Bend forward slightly at the hips. With your left arm at your side, grasp the free handle with your right arm, palms facing forward, bend elbow.



End: Slowly, extend your arm out and up, make sure that your elbow does not move position, keeping your free arm stabilized at your side. Slowly lower your arm, bending your elbow back to the start position. After 8-10 repetitions switch sides working the left side of your body.





VIEW GALLERY





ABS



It's important to remember that, while ab exercises won't get rid of fat from the belly, a strong core is important for keeping your body healthy and protecting your spine.



Fitness trainer Joanna Kabbani has invented a revolutionary fitness device that will help get your tummy toned in a quicker and easier way - the AB-MXR.



The AB-MXR is an abdominal exercise device that focuses your efforts in the right place and facilitates a full body workout.



It is a simple, portable piece of home ab exercise equipment designed to help you perfect your abs workout wherever you are.



The curve of the equipment means that your neck is fully protected and you are able to do more reps in a small space of time, so just five minutes of doing an abs workout will make a huge difference to your stomach definition.





RECOMMENDATIONS WHEN DOING SPORT



• Fuel up: What you eat and drink before your run will help determine your perfomance. Eat too much and you could end up with painful cramps, eat too little and your lack of energy could slow you down.



Hydration is very important, try to drink regularly throughout the day.



• Wear appropriate clothing: Invest in quality trainers such as the Nike Air Pegasus. They are comfortable, have amazing cushioning, are very lightweight and durable.



As for clothing, Nell McAndrew was spotted at the London Marathon decked out in DoUnlimited gear. DoUnlimited offer a mixture of performance and comfort gear for both male and female.



• Remember to breathe: Breathe in through the nose and out through your mouth and find your own relaxed rhythm to keep.