Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lenny Kravitz, 59, wears skintight leather pants for intense workout – and his fans are divided
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Lenny Kravitz wears skintight leather pants for intense workout – and his fans are divided

The Hunger Games star certainly has his penchant for unconventional clothing

2 minutes ago
Lenny Kravitzattends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
Share this:

Not long after Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë called him out for his romance with the sheer shirt, the actor and singer is proving that his relationship with fashion goes beyond.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday with an intense new workout video, doing an insane series of deadlifts in an outfit that can only be called "very Lenny."

For his workout, he wore a purple mesh see-through shirt with a pair of black skintight leather pants, sunglasses, and boots, quickly causing a stir. Watch it below…

WATCH: Lenny Kravitz works out in leather pants

He captioned his video: "Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

Willow Smith commented: "This workout outfit is hard af," and DJ D-Nice wrote: "Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!" Winnie Harlow added: "Leather at the gym huh. That's one way to buss a sweat," with Arsenio Hall quipping: "Yo' LK, this post makes my back hurt!!"

Fan responses were a bit more mixed, with some leaning toward the positive: "Who trains in leather pants??? Only Lenny does!" and: "My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar!" Others were a bit more skeptical: "Lenny ain't got no workout clothes?!" plus: "Dude needs to chill…" And some had jokes, of course: "Where do I get those LuluLenny’s?" and: "How do I get the position as ankle holder?"

Lenny Kravitz shares a shirtless photo on Instagram© Instagram
The star's fitness routine definitely caused a commotion in his comments section

Lenny's outfit choices became a major talking point when he was presented with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month and received a tribute from his daughter with Lisa Bonet.

MORE: 9 celebrity children who are identical to their famous parents

While praising him for his art and his love, Zoë joked: "I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I've seen…through your shirts."

Lenny Kravitz attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images
His choice to work out in leather pants was really what got people talking

She went on a roll about his love for a netted, see-through shirt, adding: "According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt."

MORE: The enduring legacy of Princess Kate's see-through dress

"Sure, it used to embarrass me when you used to pick me up from school as a kid. But I've gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one…and it works."

Lenny Kravitz and ZoÃ« Kravitz at the star ceremony where Lenny Kravitz is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt."

After her last spar left the audience in hysterics (and Lenny exclaimed "wow!" behind her), Zoë added: "You two make each other better. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

TRENDING: Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum turn heads as they lead the stars at 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

The rocker has always had a deep love for fashion, playing with skintight fits, pattern mixing, different silhouettes, veering on the masculine and the androgynous, oversized items (like that giant viral scarf), fits that show some skin, and a variety of looks that have maintained his edge over the decades.

Leonard AlbertÂ Kravitz, known as Lenny KravitzÂ (born May 26, 1964) is an American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer. Photographed near his home September 16, 1991 in MalibuÂ , California© Getty Images
The actor and musician has been a fashion icon for decades now

He told People: "I love fashion; I love playing with clothes. It's an outward expression of how you feel. I started playing in my mom's closet, and I'm still playing in my mom's closet."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more