Lenny Kravitz wears skintight leather pants for intense workout – and his fans are divided

Not long after Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë called him out for his romance with the sheer shirt, the actor and singer is proving that his relationship with fashion goes beyond.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday with an intense new workout video, doing an insane series of deadlifts in an outfit that can only be called "very Lenny."

For his workout, he wore a purple mesh see-through shirt with a pair of black skintight leather pants, sunglasses, and boots, quickly causing a stir. Watch it below…

He captioned his video: "Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

Willow Smith commented: "This workout outfit is hard af," and DJ D-Nice wrote: "Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!" Winnie Harlow added: "Leather at the gym huh. That's one way to buss a sweat," with Arsenio Hall quipping: "Yo' LK, this post makes my back hurt!!"

Fan responses were a bit more mixed, with some leaning toward the positive: "Who trains in leather pants??? Only Lenny does!" and: "My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar!" Others were a bit more skeptical: "Lenny ain't got no workout clothes?!" plus: "Dude needs to chill…" And some had jokes, of course: "Where do I get those LuluLenny’s?" and: "How do I get the position as ankle holder?"

Lenny's outfit choices became a major talking point when he was presented with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month and received a tribute from his daughter with Lisa Bonet.

While praising him for his art and his love, Zoë joked: "I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I've seen…through your shirts."

She went on a roll about his love for a netted, see-through shirt, adding: "According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt."

"Sure, it used to embarrass me when you used to pick me up from school as a kid. But I've gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one…and it works."

After her last spar left the audience in hysterics (and Lenny exclaimed "wow!" behind her), Zoë added: "You two make each other better. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

The rocker has always had a deep love for fashion, playing with skintight fits, pattern mixing, different silhouettes, veering on the masculine and the androgynous, oversized items (like that giant viral scarf), fits that show some skin, and a variety of looks that have maintained his edge over the decades.

He told People: "I love fashion; I love playing with clothes. It's an outward expression of how you feel. I started playing in my mom's closet, and I'm still playing in my mom's closet."

