The benefits of barre workouts

Jennifer Aniston caused a social media frenzy this week when she took over beauty brand Living Proof's Instagram and shared a glimpse of her healthy lifestyle. The former Friends star revealed that she keeps in shape with barre workouts – and she's not the first celebrity to turn to the fitness craze, with celebrities including Madonna and Jourdan Dunn staying fit with barre core routines.

A ballet-inspired workout, barre uses a mixture of pilates, yoga and dance techniques to tone your body as well as improving posture, with many fitness fans claiming to see results after just five classes. We take a look at why you should try out a barre class.

It can help with weight loss

The workouts target the largest muscle groups in the body, building more lean muscle mass and raising your metabolic rate, to help you burn more calories. Barre exercises focus on the lower body and are designed to help you lose the pounds, as well as reducing cellulite.

It will leave you toned from head to toe

It's a highly efficient workout because it targets multiple muscle groups at a time – exercises often consist of small movements including holding, pulsing and stretching, designed to work even the smallest muscle.

It increases flexibility

The workouts aim to make you both strong and flexible, elongating muscles which can help reduce the risk of injury.

It can lead to abs

Barre routines involve pilates-based abdominal work and floor barre exercises to strengthen your core. Not only can this leave you with toned abs, but a strong core can reduce the risk of overusing your lower back muscles and putting additional stress on other joints.

It will help you burn calories on a long-term basis

The routines are designed to burn fat and build muscle at the same time – strong muscles burn more calories, so you'll keep getting rid of the energy long after the end of the class.