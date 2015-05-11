Top 5 reasons why you should sign up to boot camp

The idea of a boot camp often conjures up images of scary personal trainers who shout at you as they make you run laps carrying incredibly heavy weights. In reality, boot camps can actually be a great way to kickstart your fitness routine, in a motivational and friendly environment.

Over the last decade, outdoor fitness boot camps have flourished in the mainstream, appearing in local parks across the country, and for good reason too. Their combination of no-nonsense training plus tangible fitness results have seen many abandon the gym altogether in favour of workouts that deliver strength and fitness fast.

They're good for team bonding

Team workouts are a staple of boot camps. You work together to achieve exercise goals whilst competing against other teams - you can't beat the feeling of winning after working as a team.

They're motivational

Training in a group and competing against your peers or supporting fellow exercisers is hugely motivational. It’s amazing how getting that cheer from a friend in the midst of a particularly tough workout helps you to dig deep.

You enjoy the great outdoors

There’s nothing better than exercising outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine. The green and leafy surroundings of your local park or an evening sunset can inspire and help you to get out there and train that little bit harder.

They get you strong and defined, but not bulky

Workouts favoured by many boot camps tend to focus on bodyweight exercises performed at high-repetitions. This helps develop endurance and promotes lean muscle tissue not bulk. Sessions are perfect for those looking to lose weight and/or gain definition - using high-intensity workouts to deliver a mean calorie burn, burning both during the workout and for hours after.

They save time

You’ll be hard pushed to fit as much exercise in an hour at the gym as you would at a bootcamp. Plus, being located perhaps at a space closer to home means it’s easier to fit into your daily life. Boot camps are all about motivation and results so pack a lot of training in just a 45-60 minute window - perfect for those leading time-crunched lifestyles who want to stay fit and healthy.

