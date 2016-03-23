The best natural ways to combat fatigue

When juggling all the pressures and worries that come with a busy work schedule/social life/family life, it can often be difficult to switch off and relax when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. However, taking care of your health can have a significant impact on your energy. Nutritional therapist Natalie Lamb has revealed her top tips on how to combat fatigue…

There are easy natural ways to combat fatigue

You are what you eat

How you feel during your waking hours hinges greatly on how well you sleep at night and hunger pangs can make it difficult to fall asleep, so be sure to eat regular meals with plenty of wholefoods throughout the day to keep your body's metabolism balanced.

Monitor your caffeine intake

Limit caffeinated drinks throughout the day, and try not to consume caffeine in the few hours leading up to your bedtime.

Tune out

Turn off all Wi-Fi, screens and phones at least thirty minutes before sleep. Not only does all this technology prevent us from 'switching off', the bright light affects our melatonin levels, which can throw your sleeping patterns way off course.

Winding down after a busy day is key to getting a good night's sleep

Schedule your showers

It's better to give your body time to return to its normal temperature thirty minutes before sleep, so try to take hot showers and baths earlier in the evening.

Get moving

Try and make sure you do some form of exercise and get fresh air every day. It's also worth trying to exercise earlier in the day when your energy levels tend to be higher, as this will make your workouts more productive.

Keep calm

Focus on mindfulness and relaxation before you head to bed. For example, practicing yoga in the evening could help to slow down metabolism and increase your serotonin levels, which play a key role in helping your body to relax.

Look after your gut

When your gut is happy it can produce additional melatonin which is vital for a good night's sleep. Try a multi-strain probiotic such as Bio-Kult which has been shown to aid gut function and keep it healthy.

