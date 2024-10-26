Skip to main contentSkip to footer
North West's unusual bedtime habit at Kim Kardashian's $70m home
North West and Kim Kardashian dancing in a hotel hallway© Instagram

Kanye West's oldest daughter needs help getting to sleep

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
In the latest series of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian spoke about her plans to limit her kids' screen time, after a therapist advised it would help with their behavioral issues.

Kim told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, that she'd never imposed strict screen time rules on her children, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six and Psalm, five, because she couldn't cope with the fuss they'd make – but following the advice of a therapist, she wanted to implement screen time rules.

However, a recent interview with North West reveals that Kim likely hasn't stuck to her plan, with North revealing a bedtime habit that suggests her mother does not limit her screen time.

Kim Kardashian and North West on the red carpet © Getty
Kim Kardashian allows North an unusual bedtime habit

During the chat with Interview MagazineKim said: "Fun fact about North: every night when she falls asleep, she needs the TV on, no matter what."

North replied: "That’s not a fun fact," and the 11-year-old is right – it's not particularly fun to sleep with the TV on as it can upset our internal body clock, also known as our circadian rhythm.

Dangers of sleeping with the TV on

TVs not only make noise, but they also create light in your bedroom and light is one of the most important external factors that affects sleep and the body's internal clock.

READ: Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob’s children

According to Dyson, our internal body clocks, known as circadian rhythms, respond to cycles of light and darkness and act as signals to wake up and time for sleep.

North with her mom Kim on holiday© Instagram
North West is impacting her sleep quality

"Sleep is a vital part of every living thing's wellbeing and light can have a significant impact on sleep," confirms Freddie Garnham, Lighting Design Engineer at Dyson. "While it is known that blue light exposure from devices can hinder a restful night's sleep, many [of us] use devices when winding down in the evening, affecting our natural internal circadian rhythms."

READ: Inside Kanye West's close bond with oldest daughter North — who is following in his footsteps 

The fact that North sleeps with her TV on nightly is likely impacting the quality of her sleep – not ideal for a growing child!

North's bedtime routine

Aside from her bedtime TV habits, North and Kim shared an insight into their nightly beauty routine on TikTok, with the mother-daughter duo applying pimple patches to their skin, before smoothing on eye masks and lip masks, and North liberally applying hair oil to her scalp.

North has also been known to wear a hair bonnet to bed to protect her braids.

