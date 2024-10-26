Lulu's major lifestyle changes after "frightening" health scare

Lulu appeared on James Martin's Saturday Morning this weekend where she opened up about touring again at 75. But before she gets back on stage, the singer has revolutionised her lifestyle when it comes to taking care of her health.

Having previously revealed that her father passed away from high cholesterol, the 'Shout' singer shared that her GP had told her that she had raised cholesterol.

© Dave Benett Lulu has made some lifestyle changes

"That really frightened me, as it's one of the biggest risk factors for coronary heart disease," the star admitted. She added that her father's passing prompted her to reevaluate her own way of living.

"My father's death - at the age of 71 - was terrible," Lulu said. "I loved him dearly. He had worked in the meat market in Glasgow for years and was a great singer. Unfortunately, he didn't really take care of his body and he'd had plenty of health warnings that he ignored."

Lulu's new lifestyle

As a result of her health scare, the 'Love Loves To Love Love' singer has introduced a host of lifestyle changes. 'The Boat That I Row' songstress binned ice cream from her freezer and stopped putting butter in her sandwiches.

© Getty/Gareth Cattermole Lulu tries to reduce her cholesterol

The star also admitted to kicking off her day with hot water and lemon before a bowl of porridge or yoghurt and granola.

© Getty Lulu's lifestyle changes help her singing

"If I had to rate my health on a scale of one to 10, I'd give myself a nine. I've always taken care to exercise and to eat a good diet. I eat organic food, because there are so many chemicals in non-organic produce," she revealed.

© Getty Lulu rose to fame in the 1960s

The star also revealed that she enjoys dark green leafy vegetables. Lulu said: "Watercress and green bean soup is a favourite – I’ll even take a flask with me on tour. I also drink at least a litre and a half of water topped up with cranberry juice every day, and fresh ginger tea before I go on stage – it clears my vocal chords."

Lulu's health battle

The hit singer has been open about her previous health woes. In 2012, Lulu revealed that she had suffered from the "worst" bout of pneumonia.

© Getty Lulu starts the day off right with a healthy breakfast

"I thought it was just a bit of a cough, and toured with it — then when I got back to London, the doctor said I should have been thrown into hospital," she said.