I tried everything to banish bloating – these 5 things actually worked

Until I was in my forties, I'd rarely had any experience of bloating.

But suddenly, despite eating well and exercising often, I was waking up with a bloated belly, puffy arms, heavy hips and low energy levels. I couldn't understand why and wondered if I'd overeaten the night before, developed a food intolerance or maybe it was part of perimenopause.

With over 21 years in the wellness industry, a few things sprung to mind as the cause of my bloating.

© Michael Stuart-Daley Nadia didn't experience bloating until she was in her mid 40s

Bloating and stress

My stress levels had been high for several years, which can lead to high cortisol (the stress hormone).

Chronic stress can lead to something called 'cortisol belly', which is the accumulation of abdominal fat from high cortisol.

Things were starting to make sense as I noticed clothes that once fitted perfectly were now displaying a bloated tummy - not flattering on my petite frame.

I'd been working hard to minimise stress, practicing wellness rituals including humming, journalling and mindful nature walks, so I didn't think stress could be the culprit of my bloating.

Feeling helpless

I was starting to feel a little helpless about my bloating and part of me thought I may just need to embrace my new mid-40s body, but the low energy and puffiness were making me feel less confident, and I didn't want to live with this.

I underwent tests to make sure I wasn't missing anything sinister that was causing my bloating, but when the results returned clear, I sat down with a cup of jasmine tea, rolled up my sleeves and began my research.

From all the signs and symptoms, one thing that seemed more likely the culprit was a sluggish lymphatic system.

I realised that perhaps the many years of stress had not only led me to gain a cortisol belly, but also left me with a sluggish lymphatic system, as high cortisol is known to impact it with signs such as swelling and puffiness, fatigue, stiffness, headaches and heavy, achy limbs.

Rebooting my lymphatic system

I realised I needed to reset my lymphatic system in order to get my bloating under control.

I spent weeks testing different methods and these are the ones that actually worked.

© Michael Stuart-Daley Photography Nadia shares her advice for easing bloating

1. Wearing loose-fitting clothes

Opting to wear looser clothes, especially around my waist, allowed the lymph to circulatef, and I felt freer and more relaxed in an instant.

2. Relaxation techniques

I continued with my relaxation rituals to lower stress and spent time taking longer, deeper breaths, inhaling for a count of three and out for a count of five, because deep breathing enhances lymphatic flow.

3. Bouncing!

Exercise is brilliant when it comes to promoting lymphatic drainage as the muscle contractions act as a pump to drain the lymph.

There were times I would get home from work and barely had the energy to walk up the stairs let alone exercise. It was then I started reading about the benefits of rebounding which is simply jumping on a trampoline.

Rebounding (which Princess Kate is a fan of) makes the valves in the lymphatic system open and close simultaneously, increasing lymph flow up to 15 times. This sounded fun and perfect for my lifestyle.

© Getty Trampolining has benefits for physical fitness

There were several rebounders on the market, I chose the Bellicon rebounder which is customised to your body weight, the resistance is specific to your goals and they use rubber bungees instead of steel springs which makes the bounce more comfortable and less squeaky so I didn't wake the kids while they slept.

I have formed a daily routine of bouncing for 15-20 minutes while watching my favourite show. Within a few weeks, my body felt less puffy, more toned and stronger plus it was so much fun!

4. Staying hydrated

Hydration is also important to boost lymph circulation, but I don't often feel thirsty during the colder months, so I opted for herbal teas such as nettle and dandelion, Heath and Heather have a great organic range.

5. Body brushing

The copper dry body brush from Lumity was effective and different from the brushes I had used in the past, as it has a mix of copper and nylon bristles.

The ion-charged bristles counteract the constant exposure to technology, accelerating lymphatic drainage and restoring electromagnetic balance.

Although I worked on my whole body, I kept my focus on my tummy by using gentle, small, circular strokes in a clockwise motion for one or two minutes.

Following this, I used a curved wooden lymphatic massage roller by Tuuli, almost like a rolling pin with ridges, which felt intense yet effective before indulging in my lavender-infused magnesium salt bath.

© Moyo Studio Body brushing has been used for centuries to promote healthier skin

Within one week of a regular routine, my bloated tummy was a distant memory, my energy levels had shot up and my body felt more toned and supple than ever.

By prioritising lymphatic health, you're not only helping your body detoxify but also fostering overall wellness and vitality. I now highly recommend many of my patients incorporate these techniques into their routine and enjoy the many potential benefits of a well-functioning lymphatic system.

