9 reasons you should eat salmon everyday like Victoria Beckham It’s delicious and nutritious

Victoria Beckham has made it no secret that she’s suffered from skin problems in the past. The fashion mogul credits LA-based dermatologist and all-round skin whizz Doctor Lancer for helping sort her skin out. His recommendation? That she eat salmon every single day, breakfast lunch or dinner. But what’s salmon’s secret? From skin saving to stress-busting, we look at the health benefits of salmon.

It can transform your skin

Fatty fish like salmon and tuna are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help the skin barrier to retain moisture. Dry skin can been caused by many things but one telltale sign? An omega-3 deficiency. It’s also packed with protein, an essential building block in skin repair, particularly as you age and lose elasticity in the skin. So stock up for skin goals.

It’s a stress buster

“Eating a variety of complex carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats also helps to stabilise blood sugar, which means you are less prone to energy spikes and slumps during the day and more resilient to everyday stressors,” Integrative Nutrition Health Coach Amy Wright for Itsu commented. “The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon help to boost our ‘good mood’ serotonin levels and protect the nervous system. Its B vitamin content also helps to support brain function, energy, memory and fight stress.”

It helps your hair

Another thing omega-3 fatty acids help? Your scalp and hair. Salmon is also rich in Vitamin D, which is believed to help with female hair loss. It helps to keep the weight off Salmon’s high protein content means it’s an ideal choice for anyone looking to lose a few pounds or maintain their weight; protein can reduce your appetite in comparison to the same amount of calories from fat and carbs so protein helps to keep you fuller for longer.

It helps keep your energy up

A healthy brain is propped up by vitamin dense food, and you guessed it, omega-3 fatty acids are one of those that your brain thrives on. If your mind is feeling fab, it can help to influence all aspects of your wellbeing, including energy, mood, mental health and motivation. It helps with vision Some studies have shown a decreased risk of age-related macular degeneration in people who eat a lot of omega-3, something salmon is rich in. Salmon is also a great source of antioxidants and carotenoids, both of which contribute to optimum function of the eye.

It helps your bones

Our bones play many roles in the body – they provide structure, protect organs and anchor muscles, which is why it is so important that we take care of them. “A balanced diet with sufficient calcium and vitamin D, from foods such as salmon, are one of the building blocks for healthy bones as we age. Physical activity is also essential, however many people spend their days in artificially-lit offices, sat at desks and lead largely sedentary lifestyles. If you’re looking to optimise your bone health, I suggest focusing on a varied diet rich in vitamins and incorporating movement throughout the day,” adds Amy.

It helps your heart

Salmon is often referred to as one of the heart-friendly for a reason. Don’t let the high calorie content scare you – it’s full of healthy and essential fats and nutrients. In fact, a study concluded that a diet high in essential fatty acids (and low in carbohydrates) was the most effective at lowering cardiovascular risk in overweight participants.

