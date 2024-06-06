Victoria Beckham's best bikini looks as she turns 50

Each summer sees the Beckham family jet off to a number of tropical destinations, driving us wild with envy over luxury yacht trips, sunset beach adventures and daring water sports activities.
It's not just their summer holiday itinerary that we're jealous of though – the sunny months often see Victoria Beckham share incredible bikini photos, showcasing the toned figure she works so hard on.
Despite looking sensational in her swimwear, VB has said in the past she doesn't always feel comfortable, telling Vogue in 2017: "Do I relax on the beach in a bikini? No. I am still hugely self-critical, and because of that I can be a little uptight."
Despite her own self-criticism, Victoria always looks incredible in her swimwear - remind yourself of her best ever bikini moments below.