Victoria Beckham's best bikini looks as she turns 50

Each summer sees the Beckham family jet off to a number of tropical destinations, driving us wild with envy over luxury yacht trips, sunset beach adventures and daring water sports activities.

It's not just their summer holiday itinerary that we're jealous of though – the sunny months often see Victoria Beckham share incredible bikini photos, showcasing the toned figure she works so hard on.

Despite looking sensational in her swimwear, VB has said in the past she doesn't always feel comfortable, telling Vogue in 2017: "Do I relax on the beach in a bikini? No. I am still hugely self-critical, and because of that I can be a little uptight."

Despite her own self-criticism, Victoria always looks incredible in her swimwear - remind yourself of her best ever bikini moments below.

1/ 6 © Photo: Rex Red hot During their 2022 holiday in Italy, Victoria Beckham looked better than ever in a barely-there red bikini aboard their luxury yacht. Victoria accessorised her teeny tiny red bikini with a plain black cap (perhaps from her Victoria Beckham X Reebok collection?) and a matching cover-up for when the sun gets too hot.

2/ 6 © Instagram Kaftan cover-up A 2021 trip to Miami saw Victoria throw a chic orange cover-up over her black string bikini.



3/ 6 © Instagram With baby Brooklyn Forever a fan of minimalist swimwear, Victoria and baby Brooklyn enjoyed beach time together, with VB opting for a tiny black string two-piece.



4/ 6 © Photo: Instagram Kisses with Harper Victoria proves that bikinis aren't just for posing, as she and Harper took a dip in their family swimming pool, with VB donning a black string bikini for their mother-daughter swim. SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's four swimming pools are perfect for the heatwave - photos



5/ 6 © Instagram Mellow yellow In a departure from her usual black bikinis, VB opted for a mustard yellow number in 2020, making her bronzed skin look glowing.

