EastEnders star Barbara Windsor recovering in hospital after undergoing heart surgery The EastEnders star is suffering from Alzheimer's

Dame Barbara Windsor has undergone heart surgery following complications with her Alzheimer's medication, her husband Scott Mitchell has confirmed. The 81-year-old, who is famous for playing Peggy Mitchell in BBC One soap EastEnders, is said to be "recovering well" in hospital. Her partner told The Sun: "Barbara was suffering from a low heart rate which doctors thought was being caused by some of her medication." He added: "She's looking forward to getting out on the town again soon. She was getting very dizzy and short of breath and fainted one day at home, so she had an eight-day hospital spell about four weeks ago and they've put in a pacemaker for her."

Dame Barbara Windsor is recovering in hospital

In May, it was revealed that the iconic actress, 80, had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014, and that her condition had worsened in recent weeks. "Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it's becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide," Scott told the Sun on Sunday at the time. Barbara previously thanked fans for their support when she wished Loose Women panellist Jane Moore a happy birthday. In a pre-recorded message, she said: "I just wanted to wish you a very happy birthday darling Jane. And thank you, thank you so much for being a loyal and good friend. And helping Scott share my recent news."

MORE: Ross Kemp praises Barbara Windsor for her bravery after Alzheimer's diagnosis

Ross Kemp paid Barbara a visit following her Alzheimer's diagnosis

She added: "And I'd also like to say a big thank you to everyone for the messages of support I've been receiving. It really means a lot to me, it really does. Have a great day and have no fear - I still intend to carry on. And God bless everyone." This week, Barbara's on-screen son Ross Kemp - who portrayed her son Grant Mitchell in EastEnders – revealed how the iconic star's "short-term memory has gone". He told The Sun: "She's as vibrant as ever but her short-term memory has gone. One minute she knows who I am then she asks, 'Why are you here?' The thing about dementia is that the polite filter is gone. It's a bit like being a child again because you just say it how it is. Luckily, she says she still likes me, which is a relief."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.