Lisa Armstrong showcases incredible weight loss in tiny shorts Ant McPartlin's ex was all smiles as she stepped out over the weekend

Lisa Armstrong looks incredible! The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist and estranged wife of Ant McPartlin stepped out to attend a charity event, Pup Aid, in London over the weekend, and all eyes were on her as she revealed her impressive weight loss. Looking noticeably trimmer, Lisa was all smiles as she posed for photos at the star-studded event, dressed in a loose fitting black T-shirt and a pair of black shorts, which showcased her slim legs. Lisa completed her outfit with a pair of black ankle boots and oversized sunglasses, and styled her newly-dyed blonde hair in a cluster of braids.

Lisa Armstrong revealed her slim figure Photo credit: Wenn

The 41-year-old was joined at the event by the likes of Ricky Gervais and Rachel Riley, and was pictured cuddling and stroking the dogs at the event. Lisa has made no secret of her love of animals, and is the proud owner of pet pooch Hurley, who she shares with Ant. Hurley often features in pictures on Lisa's social media accounts. The star even had a tattoo of paw prints done to pay tribute to the dog.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong all smiles as she makes her way to Strictly filming

Lisa – who is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television - will have a busy work schedule over the next few months when the new series of Strictly Come Dancing starts in September. It was revealed in June that she will be coming back to the show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

Loading the player...

More celebrity weight loss stories

READ: Lisa Armstrong makes bride's dream come true

Last week, Lisa was spotted making her way to the BBC Elstree Studios where the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing was being filmed. The BAFTA-winning makeup artist, who is head of hair and makeup on the show, went glam casual in a dress printed with a lips design and suede ankle boots. The 41-year-old, whose split from Ant McPartlin was announced in January, has previously shared her excitement at returning to the show. She will be reunited with Strictly's professional dancers, including Janette Manrara and Karen Clifton, and will get to know the 15 new celebrity contestants for this year, such as Katie Piper, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts.