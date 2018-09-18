Zoe Ball visits juice retreat with boyfriend ahead of Strictly return The TV host shared photos of her getaway on Instagram

Zoe Ball has been enjoying some downtime before she returns to presenting duties on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two by going on a detox retreat with her boyfriend Michael Reed. The couple travelled to Portugal for Jason Vale's Juicy Oasis retreat over the weekend, and Zoe said she was feeling "lighter, rested, fighting fit" and ready for her TV return as a result.

Sharing a series of photos from the getaway on Instagram on Monday, Zoe wrote: "Huge love & gratitude to boy wonder @jasonvale & his incredible team Karen, Beckie & Mourad Yogi extraordinaire, Mari-Anna & all the wonderful peeps I met at #juicyoasisportugal."

Zoe Ball and her boyfriend Michael Reed went to a juice detox retreat

She added: "Thank you for a truly inspiring Juice Retreat. Paradise place to reset, recharge, learn, detox & heal. Feeling lighter, rested, fighting fit & ready for #ittakestwo. Sorry I was still as rubbish at ball sports as I was at school."

Zoe's detox retreat includes a programme of juices, smoothies and shots, with daily yoga sessions and fitness sessions including beach volleyball, guided walks, rebounding classes and indoor cycling. It will be the perfect way for Zoe to recharge before a busy few months hosting on BBC, and comes as she is also rumoured to take over from Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Zoe shared photos from the retreat on Instagram

The mum-of-two has been focusing on following a healthier lifestyle in recent years, and celebrated two years of sobriety in June. Zoe decided to give up alcohol just before she split with her ex-husband Norman Cook in 2016, and has been candid about her struggle in the past. She previously admitted that she broke a six-year abstinence from alcohol in 2014.

Alongside an image that read, "I have been sober from alcohol for 2 years", Zoe wrote: "Special moment. 2 years no booze - through two of the toughest years of my life, I’m not sure I’d have survived intact had it had not been for my sobriety & #recovery. Sending out some big love & #gratitude to everyone at #Lifeworks #Woking & my dear friends in the fellowship, & some extra big love to my family & special magic loved ones who encouraged me to get help & have supported me through everything."

