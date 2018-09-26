Ruth Langsford reveals the surprising lengths she goes to to keep fit And she doesn't even need to go to the gym

Ruth Langsford has revealed how she stays fit at 58 – and it doesn't require spending hours in the gym! The Loose Women star admitted she had been running up and down the stairs at home before bedtime in a bid to hit 10,000 steps on her Fitbit.

Sharing a video close-up of her watch showing she'd hit 10,089 steps and heart rate had gone up into the fat burning zone, Ruth told fans: "Had to run up & down the stairs at home for a while but I completed my #10000steps today… Boom!"

The 58-year-old has been making a concerted effort to follow a healthy diet and exercise routine over the past few months, after recently admitting that going through the menopause had affected her ability to lose weight. Talking to a viewer on This Morning call-in, Ruth admitted she was currently going through the menopause but wasn't going to let it get her down. "It completely affects my ability to lose weight," she said. "I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight."

As well as walking lots, Ruth has also been working out with a personal trainer at home, carrying out challenging circuit routines in her garden, including exercises such as running on a mini trampoline, doing squats, and performing core exercises with a gym ball.

The TV personality supports her exercise routine with a healthy diet, and has been inspiring fans by sharing recipes on Instagram. Some have even called for her to launch her own cookery series or cookbook after she shared step-by-step tips on how to make her fresh green pesto, lamb stew and a curry.

