Find out what pregnant Pippa Middleton has in common with Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is expecting her first child with James Matthews

Pippa Middleton has opened up about keeping fit while pregnant, admitting she doesn't have the "agility" she once did. The mum-to-be, who turned 35 on Thursday, said she has been focusing on ballet-style moves to try and maintain good posture as she enters the latter stages of her pregnancy.

Writing in her column for Waitrose Weekend, Pippa shared: "I feel far from a ballerina, but I'm equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture. So with this in mind, I've continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy — a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone or so I hope." Perhaps Pippa will be able to pick up some tips from her nephew Prince George, who has been learning ballet at his school, Thomas's Battersea for the past year.

Pippa Middleton has been practicing ballet-style moves through pregnancy

Pippa has previously credited swimming for helping her to reduce bloating throughout her pregnancy, and has swapped running for leisurely lengths in the pool. The fitness enthusiast wrote: "Swimming throughout pregnancy offers a wonderful feeling of weightlessness. From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting. It’s comforting to know that it’s safe throughout pregnancy and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports)."

MORE: Inside the £900-a-night hotel where Pippa Middleton went on her babymoon

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister's pregnancy was confirmed in April, just as Kate welcomed her third child, Prince Louis. Pippa's child will have a number of little cousins to play with - as well as Prince William and Kate's brood - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - James' brother Spencer Matthews has recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Vogue Williams.

The mum-to-be previously credited swimming with keeping her fit

Spencer previously said he felt "blessed" that the two children would grow up closely together. When asked if he knew the gender of his brother's baby during an appearance on This Morning, Spencer confessed: "They don't, they're extremely private, honestly, we know nothing."

STORY: Pippa Middleton reveals she is taking pregnancy tips from Serena Williams

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.