Jacqueline Jossa shows off incredible post-baby weight loss in inspirational photos The mum-of-two is focused on health and nutrition

Jacqueline Jossa has become an inspiration to new mums after showing off her enviable stomach less than three months after the birth of her second child. The EastEnders actress, who welcomed her daughter Mia in June, has started a new Instagram account focusing on her fitness journey, and it's quickly gained over 70,000 followers within 24 hours.

Taking to social media to share her progress, Jacqueline posted a collage of photos showing her bump when she was heavily pregnant through to her flat stomach just ten weeks later. "So I'm on a journey to sort out my nutrition, my body and my mind. I have found something that works so well for me and my lifestyle too. If you want to know more please follow @jacsmumtum I shall be posting my daily routines, what I use and I am even braving the gym and getting my a** whipped by my beaut team member @ciarasherwood (I'm scared)," Jacqueline wrote.

Jacqueline Jossa showed off her post-baby transformation

The mum-of-two added that she didn't want to become "stick thin" but was instead focused on "feeling happy and sexy and maintaining a healthy lifestyle." She wrote: "I am still working on a better me but I am so happy how well I have done in such a short amount of time."

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa hints at reconciliation with Dan Osborne in heartwarming post

The post was soon inundated with comments from Jacqueline's followers, many of whom commented on how well she looked. "Oh wow, you look insane!" one commented. "Wow you look amazing already! Be interested to know any tips. Good on you!" another agreed. A third added: "Oh how I'd love to look like you! I've got a two year old and never got back in shape properly!"

The mum-of-two welcomed daughter Mia in June

Jacqueline gave birth to her second daughter Mia in June, and is also a mum to Ella, three. The 25-year-old shares her children with husband Dan Osborne, who is currently starring on Celebrity Big Brother. The pair reconciled shortly before he entered the reality show, following a brief split after ten months of marriage.

STORY: Jacqueline Jossa shares new photo of baby Mia

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.