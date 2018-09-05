How CBB star Sally Morgan lost an incredible 16.5 stone The TV personality looks fantastic!

Celebrity Big Brother star psychic Sally Morgan has been on an impressive weight loss journey over the past ten years, and she has never felt better! The 68-year-old weighted 27 stone before making drastic changes to her life and losing 16.5 stone. The TV personality has been very open about her lifestyle changes while in the CBB house, and has previously spoken about her decision to shed the pounds after finding out that her health was at serious risk. During an appearance on Loose Women in June, Sally told the panel: "I've lost a lot of weight. I've lost 88 kilos, about 16 and a half stone." She added: "I had a little heart scare, so it was basically either lose weight or not be here."

Sally Morgan before her weight loss

During her appearance, Sally also explained how she had lost the weight, explaining that she had opted for a gastric bypass. Explaining her reasons for this and opening up about her complicated relationship with food, she said: "I started putting on weight from the age of 32, so really from the age of 33 I was yo-yo dieting. I was 27 stone, and so when you lose weight, you then think 'oh this is amazing, I will have a potato tonight.' I had real issues with it."

Sally also praised Loose Women panellist Lisa Riley, who lost 12 stone after changing her diet and exercising more. "When I look at Lisa Riley, isn’t she incredible," Sally said, "And she has done that on her own. Had I been in my thirties, I would have gone for the exercise, and doing it you could almost say the correct way. But I needed to lose the weight for health reasons."

Sally lost weight after getting a gastric bypass

Now in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Sally has been praised by viewers over the past few days for the way she handled the punch gate row between Ryan Thomas and Roxanne Pallett. Sally stood by Ryan after he was accused by the former Emmerdale star of hitting her, and was one of the view housemates to have believed Ryan's innocence from the star. Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side host Rylan Clark-Neal was one of the many to have his say, taking to Twitter to write: "Sally is a gem ain't she."

