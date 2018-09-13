Spencer Matthews reveals weight transformation after making this lifestyle change The new dad looks incredible!

Spencer Matthews has had a whirlwind of a year, not only getting married to the love of his life Vogue Williams, but welcoming his first child – a baby son – last month. And the former Made in Chelsea star has never looked better either. Spencer looked in great shape, and noticeably slimmer, on Wednesday night when he stepped out to attend an Aston Martin event in London, which marked his first appearance since becoming a dad. Spencer's slimmed-down physique – which has seen him lose around half a stone – is all down to a complete lifestyle change. Not only is he working out more with cardio-based fitness for IronMan events – where he is raising money for the Michael Matthews Foundation – but he has also been following a strict diet.

Spencer Matthews has lost around half a stone

The dad-of-one's strict diet has even meant that alcohol is off the cards, and Spencer has not had a drink for nearly 100 days. Spencer has also, of course, been keeping busy being a hands-on dad to his son, who was born on 1 September. The doting dad announced the news to HELLO!, saying: "Our son arrived this morning and both mother and baby are doing well. I'm so proud of Vogue and we both feel truly blessed to welcome baby Matthews into the world. He's beautiful, just like his mother!"

Spencer and Vogue tied the knot surrounded by their close family and friends in June, inviting just a handful of family members to their special day including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton. The private ceremony was held on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer's family's 30,000-acre estate in Scotland. It was a simple and intimate outdoor ceremony that had been kept a closely-guarded secret. HELLO! shared the first exclusive pictures last month.

The dad-of-one has been taking part in IronMan events to raise money for the Michael Matthews Foundation

The couple fell in love while filming the reality TV show The Jump in 2017 and got engaged a year later, following a performance of The Lion King in London's West End. Speaking about his proposal, Spencer said he didn't feel nervous about getting down on one knee. "I tell Vogue she’s my best pal and that I love her with all my heart every day, anyway, so I wanted to mix my speech up a bit. Then again, I didn’t want to go too off-piste because it then becomes all uffy and sugary, which I’m not," he explained. "So I had a little whisky at the interval and I remember thinking, 'Right, this is going to happen soon.'"

