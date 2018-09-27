Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross reveals she's 'happy to be alive' after cancer battle The actress played Bree Van de Kamp in the popular American drama

Marcia Cross has revealed she is now a survivor following her battle with anal cancer. Taking to Instagram, the Desperate Housewives star - who played Bree Van de Kamp in the popular drama - gave fans an update, confessing that she is "happy to be alive. Alongside a selfie of her showing off her short hair, she wrote: "So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra. Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you."

Marcia Cross has given fans an update on her cancer battle

The 56-year-old later told her followers that her treatment was complete, saying: "I am so sorry my post wasn't clear. I am POST cancer. All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy and more present and grateful than ever. Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE."

Marcia is married to Tom Mahoney, who also overcame cancer in 2010. Last week, the actress thanked her fans for their love and support as she revealed how "liberated" she now feels. "After posting a picture of myself here and uttering the words #cancer and #hairloss, I feel liberated, deliriously free and completely me," she said. "How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful life I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself."

She added: "I certainly wasn't expecting the response of love and kindness that flowed to me. My capacity to receive requires a massive expansion! I am ecstatically alive and what interests me post cancer is #AUTHENTICITY, #VULNERABILITY, #TRANSPARENCY and of course #LOVE."