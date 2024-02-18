Trisha Goddard reveals her cancer is back: 'I won't hide it anymore'

Having a conversation with Trisha Goddard is like riding on a rollercoaster. It runs at high speed with dips and peaks, punctuated by loud, throaty laughs. And although we are speaking on a video call, not in person, her exuberance and energy fill the room.

Apart from her cropped hair and slight frame, there is no indication that the TV presenter is once again living with cancer – news that she has kept private up until now, telling only a handful of people. Journeying alongside her, and holding her hand throughout, is her husband Allen, with whom she lives in Connecticut and who joins us for this exclusive interview.

In 2008, Trisha, now 66, was diagnosed with, and recovered from, breast cancer. Nineteen months ago, she discovered that it had returned, this time to her bones, specifically her right hip. She has been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer – also known as metastatic or stage 4 breast cancer – for which there is treatment, but no cure.

Trisha's cancer diagnosis

"It's not going to go away," she says, simply. "And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed."

Her decision to speak publicly about her illness is, in part, to relieve the strain of keeping it to herself. "I can't lie; I can't keep making up stories," she says. "It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else."

"I'm nervous," she adds. "But it needed to be done."

Trisha Goddard shows the reality of keeping her diagnosis hidden in powerful home video:

Fiercely proud, Trisha, who presents a weekly programme on TalkTV and works on special assignments for CNN, is determined not to become what she describes as "a poster girl for cancer". "It's not who I am. It's not why I'm here."

"Also, I didn't want to read words like 'dying' and 'terminal' or 'battling'," she says, shuddering as she uses the clichés usually associated with a cancer diagnosis. "Or 'inspirational', because it's all b******s."

"My worry is that people will start seeing me as a frail little thing, and that if [the news] got out, I'd be judged," Trisha says

Media intrusion into her family life

Having been a successful broadcast journalist for almost 40 years, she also feared losing her job – although she has continued to work, not missing a day, since her diagnosis – and being perceived as someone she most certainly isn't.

"My worry is that people will start seeing me as a frail little thing, and that if [the news] got out, I'd be judged, or people would change the way they are with me, or that I wouldn't work," she says. "I'm a journalist; I don't want to be 'the story'. I don't want to be interviewing someone and for them to say to me: 'I'm so sorry.'"

The presenter has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, for which there is no cure

She doesn't "do" self-pity – "I'm not that sort of person" – and was determined to avoid the media intrusion that affected her treatment for breast cancer 16 years ago.

"I went through a pretty horrific time. The press was vile, we had to get security at the hospital, my kids were traumatised," she says, referring to her two grown-up daughters from her second marriage, Billie, 34, and Madison, 29. "It was a traumatic experience for everyone involved and one of the reasons I ended up on this side of the pond."

How she discovered the cancer had returned

Trisha's secondary cancer was discovered, purely by accident, in July 2022. She had always been active – she used to do weight training in the gym three times a week, ice-skate regularly (having developed a passion for the sport after appearing on Dancing on Ice in 2020) and run – but when she kept incurring injuries, she suspected she might need a hip replacement.

One day, while running upstairs at home, she slipped and had a serious fall. "I was upside down, my legs behind me, and clinging on to the banister. I went to move my leg – and I'm not a wimp – but I'd never felt pain like it. I now know it was shattered," she says. After lying alone for three hours, she eventually managed to alert her neighbours, who called an ambulance. She was met by Allen at the hospital.

"She was in acute pain," he says, picking up the story. "Then a young resident – like a junior doctor – came in and said: 'Oh, it looks as though you broke your femur and smashed your right hip, which is full of cancer cells. And you have a tumour. It doesn't look good.'"

Trisha adds: "That was the first I heard that the cancer had come back. And the first thing I asked was: 'Am I going to die?'"

Trisha's secondary cancer was discovered, purely by accident, in July 2022

She was operated on the next evening. Biopsies were sent off and she underwent a partial hip replacement, which involved having a titanium femur inserted. The cancer, it transpired, was localised in her hip, and following surgery, Trisha was treated with daily radiation for three weeks and weekly chemotherapy for four and a half months.

"When you go to the doctors in the States, there's a choice of three little boxes you tick for treatment of stage 4 cancer," she says. "One is cure, one is life-prolonging and one is palliative. There's that awful feeling when you’re sitting there thinking: 'Which one?' And mine is life-prolonging."

HELLO! has made a donation to the Home-Start Norfolk charity for this interview. Visit homestartnorfolk.org.