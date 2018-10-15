Eamonn Holmes reveals he and wife Ruth Langsford suffer from sleeping disorders He opened up on Twitter

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he and wife Ruth Langsford struggle to sleep at night – and that they have made a documentary to explore their "respective sleeping disorders". Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, he wrote: "Do you struggle to have a peaceful nights sleep? Join ‪@RuthieeLand I for the first of a two part documentary series where we set out to cure our respective sleeping disorders. How to Get a Good Nights Sleep - 9PM Wednesday on ‪@channel5_tv."

He also shared the trailer for the two-part show, which shows Eamonn admitting, "Sleep and me do not come easily together," while Ruth sleeps soundly in their bedroom. The newsreader's fans were quick to share their own stories, with one writing: "Will be watching as my sleep is mostly quite bad, better than it has been in a long, long time, but still bad. Would not like to go back to the doctors for some sleeping tablets. Been on them before... yuck! They make me so drowsy."

Another replied, "Can't wait to watch, Eamonn… love everything you and Ruth do on TV... my favourite couple." Of course, it's been a busy week for the TV duo, since they also presented ITV's coverage of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday – winning rave reviews from the public and record viewing figures for the slot.

Eamonn retweeted plenty of congratulatory messages on their success, including one from ITV News' royal editor Chris Ship – who wrote: "So for all those who asked me 'who’s gonna watch the #royalwedding on @thismorning?' We have the answer: An average of 3m viewers, peaking at 3.7m. At that point more than half of all people watching TV (55%) were watching @ITV #facts @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL."

The presenter also shared a glowing review from the Belfast Telegraph, writing: "I'm blushing... 'A radiant bride, Fergie bounding around, Kate Moss in a demure veil... and Eamonn and Ruth proving yet again why they're king and queen of daytime TV.'"