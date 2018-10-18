Health-conscious Prince Harry's new fitness accessory might surprise you Had you noticed his new jewellery?

The most eagle-eyed of royal watchers may have noticed that Prince Harry has been sporting a new, quirky piece of jewellery since arriving to embark on his overseas royal tour in Australia. And, it's since been revealed where the Duke of Sussex got his new accessory – and you might be surprised! PEOPLE magazine has recently confirmed that it's in fact an Oura Ring, which tracks sleep and activity through body temperature sensors and LED technology. Fancy! As the Prince has a jam-packed few weeks ahead of him, it's no surprise he chose now as the time to try out the tracker.

Harry has been spotted wearing the ring during his visit to Australia with Meghan

The Oura Rings can retail from anything between £275 to £920, but Harry is wearing the classic Heritage style in black, which comes in at the lower price range. The titanium jewellery piece connects to an app on your smartphone, where you can see your health data – so Harry is clearly keen on keeping an eye on his stats.

Meghan is also known to be very health-conscious, so perhaps Harry has taken inspiration from his wife – who has always enjoyed a nutritious diet and regular exercise regime. The ex-Suits actress is a big yoga fan, taking after her yoga instructor mum Doria Ragland. She also does Pilates regularly and is said to run in Kensington Gardens, close to the home she shares with Harry. In fact, staff were recently spotted delivering yoga mats to Admiralty House, where the royal couple stayed in Sydney on the first leg of their overseas tour.

The Oura Heritage ring

Pregnant Meghan is no doubt taking it a little easier since she found out she's expecting, and has admitted that she's doing "pretty well" but is suffering a little from tiredness. Meghan, for whom the royal tour is her first outside of the UK, told a fellow mother on Wednesday that so far she is “running on adrenaline”.

