The unusual way Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes learned to stop snoring Both she and husband Eamonn Holmes suffer sleep disorders

Ruth Langsford has mastered an unusual technique to stop snoring – and you might want to take note if you, or someone you live with, is a snorer! The This Morning presenter shared a video as she learned special exercises to improve sleep on Instagram, while filming a new documentary series with husband Eamonn Holmes, called How to get a Good Night's Sleep.

The clip showed Ruth practicing special tongue and breathing exercises, with the caption: "Did you know there are special exercises to help you stop snoring? Neither did I!" Studies have shown that people can reduce snoring by practicing certain exercises that help to strengthen the muscles in the respiratory tract. By pronouncing certain vowel sounds and curling the tongue in specific ways, they will strengthen the throat and reduce snoring caused by lax muscles.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes both suffer sleep disorders

Ruth's husband Eamonn admitted at the weekend that they both suffer sleep disorders, and have worked on this two-part documentary together as a result. Eamonn also shared the trailer for the show, which shows him admitting, "Sleep and me do not come easily together," while Ruth sleeps soundly in their bedroom. The newsreader's fans were quick to share their own stories, with one writing: "Will be watching as my sleep is mostly quite bad, better than it has been in a long, long time, but still bad. Would not like to go back to the doctors for some sleeping tablets. Been on them before... yuck! They make me so drowsy."

STORY: Eamonn Holmes posts rare photo with his mum

Ruth learned special exercises to stop snoring

It's been a tiring week for the TV duo, since they also presented ITV's coverage of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday – winning rave reviews from the public and record viewing figures for the slot. Eamonn retweeted plenty of congratulatory messages on their success, including one from ITV News' royal editor Chris Ship – who wrote: "So for all those who asked me 'who’s gonna watch the #royalwedding on @thismorning?' We have the answer: An average of 3m viewers, peaking at 3.7m. At that point more than half of all people watching TV (55%) were watching @ITV #facts @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals secret trick Ruth Langsford does on This Morning

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.