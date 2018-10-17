Prince Harry breaks royal rule for young Meghan lookalike - see the video He was very impressed by one of their younger fans

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighting the people of Australia, who are giving the royal couple the warmest of welcomes on their autumn tour, and Harry has shown his own excitement by breaking a royal rule for one of the younger well-wishers he met. While meeting and greeting people in Sydney on Tuesday, the Prince asked a fan if she wanted her photograph taken with Meghan, before asking his wife to come over so that he could take the rare shot! It's very unusual for a royal to take a 'selfie-style' picture like this, but nine-year-old Sethunya Gibbon's T-shirt - which read 'Girls can do anything' - caught his attention and he knew Meghan would love it.

Harry meets Sethunya - scroll down for the video link

He asked Sethunya Gibbons: "Do you want to meet my wife? Do you want me to take a picture of you two together?" In the video taken by another fan, an onlooker then says to Meghan: "We feel she looks a bit like you when you were younger." The Duchess enthusiastically replies: "I was literally about to say the same thing," before telling the young girl: "I love your shirt!" Harry clearly knows exactly what impresses his wife and the importance of the causes she stands for.

Watch the full video and see the special moment here.

Meghan and Harry have met some adorable children and young people over the past few days, proving what fantastic parents they will make when they welcome their first child together in spring 2019. Meghan was previously thought to be around 12 weeks pregnant when she and Prince Harry announced their exciting baby news on Monday. But according to singer Missy Higgins, who met Meghan in Sydney during the royal tour of Australasia, the mum-to-be may actually be four months pregnant.

