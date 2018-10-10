Emmerdale’s Leah Bracknell gives a positive update on her cancer battle The actress was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2016

Emmerdale actress Leah Bracknell has revealed that she has outlived the life expectancy doctors predicted after her terminal lung cancer diagnosis in September 2016. The 54-year-old was told that she would have just eight months to live, but has exceeded this by 16 months. Giving an update on her blog, Something Beginning with C, Leah wrote: "I have just passed the two-year mark from the day on which I received a diagnosis of stage four lung cancer. The celebration is muted, one of relief rather than champagne and fireworks. But it is without doubt the most positive news to come my way in almost a year."

Expanding, Leah went on to say say that breathing and walking each step to her are such achievements. "The sense of gratitude is overwhelming and I thank not only all of those who have played a part in my healing journey, but my very lucky stars on high." Leah heartbreakingly added: "How, I ask, am I still here?"

In October 2016, Leah was told the devastating news that she had terminal lung cancer after a hospital check-up related to her heart. She was with her partner Jez Hughes at the time, and admitted that the diagnosis has come as a "shock" as she hadn’t smoked for years and was relatively fit for her age. The actress shot to fame as Zoe Tate in Emmerdale, playing the feisty character from 1986 to 2005. Leah regularly keeps her fans updated with her cancer treatment, and recently thanked them for all their "good wishes and messages". Taking to her Facebook page, she said: "I can't get around to thanking you all, but I continued to be so deeply moved and touched by your concern."

Leah - who played Zoe Tate in the popular ITV soap from 1989 to 2005 - appeared on Loose Women back in February last year, where she opened up about the "positive" impact her cancer diagnosis has had on her life. She told the panel: "I don’t wake up every morning feeling fearful I wake up feeling grateful and excited about life."

