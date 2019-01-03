Andrea McLean admits her marriage could be under strain due to this health challenge The Loose Women star married Nick Feeney in December 2017

Andrea McLean has joked that her marriage to Nick Feeney has been "very nearly broken" after they embarked on a gut cleanse together. The Loose Women star revealed that she has had to cut certain foods out of her diet for her health, and her husband has sportingly decided to do it with her as a show of support – but he’s already finding it difficult.

Taking to Instagram to share her health woes, Andrea said: "So... for reasons that will be explained, I have to go on a gut cleanse. Not a detox, or a weight loss for January thing, it’s to re-set a very poorly system that needs help."

Andrea McLean and her husband have embarked on a gut cleanse together

She continued: "There was absolutely no point starting this in December for very obvious reasons, so it made sense to begin in January when the rest of the world is a bit more forgiving towards someone having to cut lots of things out of their everyday diet. I have to do this for two months. Today is DAY 2. This has very nearly BROKEN US!!"

Andrea said that Nick was following the restricted diet cleanse with her, but was finding it even harder than her. "Probably because he doesn’t HAVE to do it!" the mum-of-two wrote. She continued: "Is it worth it? Will Nick cave in? Will we survive? Too be honest I’m too hungry to care right now – is that wrong?"

The mum-of-two said the cleanse could break them

However, we’re sure their marriage will survive the strain of their challenging cleanse. Andrea has previously said that her relationship with Nick was proof that “dreams come true”, and the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary together shortly before Christmas. Although the 49-year-old hasn’t revealed what has prompted her health kick, Andrea has previously spoken candidly about her experiences of the menopause, which left her suffering short-term memory loss.

