Strictly's Dr Ranj makes exciting announcement – and fans are so happy We can't wait either!

Dr Ranj has revealed that he was kept busy behind-the-scenes during the Strictly Come Dancing tour, writing a new book no less! The TV doctor explained on Instagram on Monday that he is set to publish a new self-help book about achieving a healthy weight on a budget, which will hit the shelves at the beginning of May. Ranj shared a first-look photo of the book's front cover, and said that the title is 'Save Money Lose Weight.' Writing next to the image, he wrote: "So... BIG NEWS! Very proud & excited to announce that I have a new book coming out! It's all about affordable & achievable ways of getting to your healthy weight - without breaking the bank! #SaveMoneyLoseWeight will be out on 2nd May - pre-order it on Amazon now (link in bio) x."

Dr Ranj has written a weight loss book

MORE: Claudia Winkleman reveals huge Strictly blunder

The announcement delighted Dr Ranj's fans, with many taking to the comments section to have their say. One wrote: "For the first time a book on healthy eating that I would trust and buy. Well done you! I'm sure it will do really well." Another said: "Just put my pre-order in. Can't wait. I love that you have catered to people that are on a budget." A third added: "So clever to combine both as sometimes good health seems to come at a high price tag!" Dr Ranj has a legion of fans who trust his medical advice, and he regularly appears on This Morning as one of their resident doctors. Ranj is also just as popular with younger children thanks to his hit CBeebies show Get Well Soon.

The TV doctor has been balancing Strictly with his role at St George's Hospital

READ: Kevin Clifton shows off family kitchen - and Strictly fans are obsessed

It's been an incredibly busy time for Ranj, who has been touring the UK with the majority of the 2018 Strictly stars. Ranj was partnered with Janette Manrara for both the series and tour, and the pair struck up a close friendship during their time working together. Ranj found out that he was going to appear on Strictly just after accepting a new job at St George Hospital in London, and magnificently managed to balance the two. He told Radio Times of his thought process before accepting Strictly, writing in his column: "How could I possibly do this? I had already organised the next six months of my life, including starting my new NHS job in a major trauma centre in London as a paediatric emergency medicine physician! But there was no way I could pass this up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.