Mike Tindall just revealed Kate Middleton's exercise secret

The Duchess of Cambridge is a natural sportswoman, known for her love of tennis, sailing, skiing and hockey among other hobbies. But her cousin Mike Tindall has just revealed that Kate is also a fan of running, saying she could "run all day". During an appearance on House of Rugby, the former England rugby captain was asked to create his dream team. Mike revealed he would have the Queen as captain and would also sign up his cousins Princes William and Harry, and William's sporty wife Kate.

"I've got the Duchess of Cambridge on one wing because she loves running, she can run all day. Engine!" When asked which of the couple is the faster runner, Mike said that William, nicknamed Willy, is even faster than him. "Willy's quick. I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," said Mike.

Mike Tindall revealed William runs faster than him

The dad-of-two continued to say: "I've got fantastic pairings in the centres. Prince Harry and Prince William. They know each other inside out. Haz, front line man in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line."

Despite being a strong runner, Kate, 37, has previously admitted she could never do a marathon – for one very good reason. Last year, the Duchess was speaking to journalist Bryony Gordon, who asked her if she would be running the London Marathon. Kate replied: "Oh no, security and all that." Bryony, author of Eat, Drink, Run, then teased: "If I can do the marathon, you can."

Kate's younger sister Pippa, meanwhile, is a keen runner and has completed various marathons and races. Speaking to HELLO! after running her first marathon in Kenya in 2015, Pippa, who finished in just under four hours, said: "I decided that a marathon was a 'life box' that needed ticking and this year was my time – despite it being one of the toughest in the world, with temperatures rising to more than 30ºC, at an altitude of 5,550ft and with the possibility of bumping into lions or rhinos."

