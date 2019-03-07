Strictly star Anton du Beke shares adorable rare snap with toddler twins Happy World Book Day from the Du Beke twins!

Anton Du Beke has shared the sweetest snap with his young twins, George and Henrietta! The adorable pair, who will turn two in 30 March, were sat attentively on matching mini chairs as they watched their dad read them an Enid Blyton story in honour of World Book Day. The Strictly Come Dancing professional posted the lovely moment on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy #WorldBookDay as child I adored the Famous Five books - I'll admit, I still do! Julian, Dick, Anne, George and Timmy taught me all about friendship, their escapades kindling a desire for the joy of exploring the countryside and for new adventures. Lovely!"

The twins were captivated by the story

The proud dad has previously opened up about his twins, who we welcomed with his wife, Hannah, in 2017. Chatting to HELLO! in late January, he revealed that George and Henrietta had come to visit him during rehearsals for his show Dance Those Magical Musicals, but unfortunately he and his dance partner Erin Boag had to stop since the pair started crying! "My wife Hannah and the babies came in on the Saturday morning, and they were so excited it was lovely," he explained. "Then we started to dance, and they started to cry which wasn’t good! And I mean, like cry, cry. Then I had to take them out of the studio."

MORE: Anton du Beke and Erin Boag explain why it's so much harder to be a Strictly pro these days

Loading the player...

He also revealed that the pair were still a little too young to watch him in Strictly, explaining: "I know they can't take in what's going on, they see daddy doing something with someone else, and they are playing around and wanting to be involved. But it's quite a thing to be able to dance in front of your children."

READ: Anton du Beke reveals his Strictly wish - but will it ever happen?