Simon Cowell's son Eric inspires his dad's strict new diet Eric has a sensible head on his shoulders!

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has revealed a strict new diet, which he has named after his son Eric. Explaining his new lifestyle choice, Simon told Extra: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.' I'm thinking, 'What about alcohol?' And he said, 'Maybe not quite as much as you had before.' And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy." He then continued to explain why he named the diet after his five-year-old son, adding: "Apart from ice cream, [Eric] actually likes water and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet."

Simon, 59, decided to make the change after taking a fall down his London home stairs in 2017. After the incident, he told The Sun: "It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out." The dad-of-one added: "After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever. It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I'm truly grateful."

Although Simon's son Eric clearly enjoys a healthy diet, he also enjoys a sweet treat. In fact, at his birthday meal last week, Eric blowed out the candles on his tasty looking cake! He celebrated with his mum Lauren Silverman, her friend Terri Seymour and Terri's daughter Coco - who was also celebrating her birthday.

