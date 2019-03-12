Kathy Bates' weight loss journey: how the actress lost over 4 stone She reveals the main tip that helped

Kathy Bates stepped out on the red carpet recently and looked incredible. Not only did the 70-year-old showcase a stunning hair transformation but a major body transformation too. Her secret? Well it has to do with some advice from her niece actually. Opening up to US Weekly, the American Horror Story actress, who is also famous for roles in the likes of Titanic, The Blind Side and P.S. I Love You, said her family member taught her a valuable lesson.

"My niece told me this little, secret, I guess it's no secret, it's a biological thing, that at some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that's really your brain and your stomach communicating that you've had enough".

She continued: "The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away. It took a few years. I would say you have to be really patient ... I don't like the word willpower, but I like the word determination."

The actress says this is the best she's ever felt. Having battled both ovarian and breast cancer between 2003 and 2012, she says her only regret is that she didn't make lifestyle changes sooner.

READ MORE: Billie Faiers' weight loss journey: How she got in the best shape of her life for her wedding

"I have never been in such good health," she said. "I just had a physical. I'm doing great... I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago."

Following her breast cancer treatment, the actress also revealed she decided not to have reconstructive surgery and that this doesn't impact how she feels about her body. "I've joined the ranks of women who are going flat, as they say. I don't have breasts - so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn't important. I'm just grateful to have been born at a time when the research made it possible for me to survive. I feel so incredibly lucky to be alive."