'I'm proud of my little stomach': New mum Kylie Jenner shows off amazing abs

Big group clap for Kylie Jenner who just achieved the stomach of dreams post-baby. Yes, the reality TV star / Instagram celeb / model has shown off her envy-inducing figure one year after giving birth to her little girl Stormi. Kylie, 21, shared a clip of her toned tum on her Instagram Stories where fans can see her looking amazing in a grey crop top and black leggings, tummy on show. It's not just a flat stomach; Kylie has super toned abs that must surely be a result of dedicated working out. She labelled the clip: "I'm proud of my little stomach."

Unlike her sisters, Kendall, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, Kylie hasn't always been the biggest fan of exercise, preferring to live a healthy lifestyle and eat in moderation. However, from the look of these new snaps, we're convinced the star has found a new love for fitness since becoming a mum.

In August 2018, Kylie told her best friend Jordyn in a YouTube interview that regaining her pre-baby tummy was top of her list. She said: “And I, like, really want to gain my core back. I feel like I have like, fake abs right now. It's just like, genetics, but I want, like, real abs. I know I can have, like, a super fit body and just for my health, like, I want to do this and I want to feel good.”

Kylie also said that while she enjoyed a great pregnancy, her boobs have ballooned and she now has stretch marks on them. She added that her stomach, waist, bottom and thighs have all got bigger since birth and nothing in her wardrobe fits her any more.

So how did she do it? We know from Kylie's Instagram pictures that she enjoys a spot of paddle boarding, which is known to tone the abdominal muscles. The star has also spoken in the past about working out with her sisters. In 2016, she told Harpers Bazaar: "I work out with [my sister] Kourtney and her trainer, who is also Kanye's trainer. We work out for an hour. It's hard, but it makes me feel good."

Kourtney is known for her intense workouts, having spoken about her fitness regime frequently in the media. The star combines cardio with strength training using workout equipment like ropes and balls and is a big fan of HIIT programmes. If Kylie is joining her sister in these sessions, it's no wonder her stomach is so toned.

The model loves to eat healthily too. Her sister Khloe once told ELLE US that Kylie and Kendall are not into alcohol. Khloe has also spoken of her sister's preference for organic foods: "Kylie eats like a typical teenager but she's also super aware of what she puts in her body when it comes to fresh and organic foods," she revealed. Kylie is lactose intolerant as well, and after cutting dairy out of her diet in 2015, she slimmed down.

