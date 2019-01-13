Ruth Langsford opens up about friend's brave cancer battle The This Morning host encouraged her fans to read her friend's blog

Ruth Langsford has used her public platform for a very good cause, and has been encouraging her fans to help support her friend who is bravely battling colon cancer. The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram on Saturday to share details of her friend Matthew's blog, Bowel Bloke, which aims to help raise awareness of the disease as well as help those who are also facing cancer. Ruth shared a photo of Matthew's website and wrote next to it: "My friend Matthew is living with colon cancer....to help him navigate through these difficult times, and to raise awareness, he writes the most amazing blog. If you or anyone you know is living with cancer you/they might find what he talks about helpful. Please follow him @bowelblokeYour words are very powerful Matt xx."

Ruth Langsford's friend is bravely battling cancer

On his blog, Matthew writes that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2015, and is living with advanced stage 4 cancer. Ruth's followers were full of support for him and were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Sending the very best wishes to Matt, hope he is fit and well soon," while another said: "Sending loads of love." A third added: "That must be very difficult and I'm glad Matthew's got you there for support Ruth."

MORE: Kevin Clifton reveals exciting family news

Ruth shared her friend Matthew's blog details

Both Ruth and her husband, Eamonn Holmes often share personal stories and interact with their fans on social media, resulting in a huge fan base for the couple. Fans were delighted when it was announced last week that they would be seeing more of the TV couple over the next few weeks as they appear on This Morning on Sunday for an hour-long show starting from 20 January. The programme will deliver a weekend fix of all the best content from the week, along with some new and exclusive content.

READ: Jamie Oliver pays sweet tribute to Jools and son River as he misses them

Ruth and Eamonn have been working together for over 15 years, and the Loose Women panellist has admitted that it can be dangerous at times! Talking to HELLO!, she said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.