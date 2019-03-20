Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton reveals the pressure he's under We bet you did great Kevin!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton has been impressing with his portrayal of Stacee Jaxx in the theatre production Rock of Ages over the past few months, but he revealed that he was under pressure to give his best performance yet on Tuesday night. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old explained that not only were his family members in the audience that night, but his Strictly bosses too! He said: "Big show tonight, Rock of Ages in Oxford. Because not only do I have my aunt and uncle in the audience tonight, but also my bosses at Strictly. Under pressure!"

Kevin Clifton revealed the Strictly bosses were watching him in his latest show

It's certainly been a busy time for Kevin. Not only has he been touring the country with Rock of Ages, but he made his debut as a judge on TV over the weekend on ITV's one-off All Star Musicals. The star is also set to return to dance show Burn the Floor in April, along with his Strictly co-stars Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe. The pro admitted to HELLO! that the show holds a special place in his heart, as it made him fall back in love with dancing. He said: "I was at a point in my life where I was ready to leave dancing alone. So without Burn the Floor, my Strictly career would never have happened."

Kevin as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

The star is also currently working with his sister Joanne Clifton to launch a production company, and is even hoping to go into business with his former celebrity dance partner Susan Calman. The star told HELLO!: "I am working with Susan Calman, we have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She's wicked. I just get on with her so well." Appearing on Lorraine shortly afterwards, Kevin expanded on their plans, and revealed that they are going to be writing a TV drama based on the ballroom competition world.

Kevin's year will only get busier too, following the news that he's returning to Strictly for the new series. In 2018, Kevin won the dance show with partner Stacey Dooley, and told HELLO! that he has a dream dance partner in mind for 2019. "I often hear that Mary Berry is in the running for Strictly and I always think that would be a brilliant idea. I think the chance to dance with Mary Berry would be mad cool!" he said.

