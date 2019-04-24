Victoria Beckham announces exciting baby news as brother Christian welcomes first daughter Congratulations!

Victoria Beckham had a very special reason to celebrate this week as her brother Christian Adams and his wife Emma welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, who they have named Tabatha. The proud aunt shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing Tabatha lying down in her cot next to a cuddly toy. No doubt Tabitha will be doted on by her entire family, with three older brothers and plenty of cousins, including Victoria and David's four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. She is also joined by four cousins from Adam and Victoria's sister Louise – who is mum to Liberty, Tallulah-May, Finlay and Quincy.

Victoria Beckham's brother Christian has had a baby daughter

Victoria is extremely close to her siblings and parents Jackie and Tony, and recently reminisced about her childhood and how she used to be inspired by her mum's style while she hosted dinner parties at their family home. Speaking to Vogue about how she would watch the parties with her younger siblings, she said: "We weren't allowed to attend so we'd sit and watch. Mum had blonde hair and shoulder pads, there was a lot of velvet, nipped-in waists and 15-denier tights. She was properly dressed for dinner." The fashion designer added that her parents were her biggest cheerleaders. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He'd say, 'what do you mean you can't do it? Why? Why?' And so I do that to my own children as well."

Victoria's husband David and children

It's been a busy time for the Beckham family, who have recently returned to the UK after spending the Easter holidays at their home in LA. During their time there, Victoria and Harper enjoyed going to a Easter party hosted by Eva Longoria – who is Harper's godmother. Harper showed just how good she is with babies during the day, and was pictured bonding with Eva's baby son Santi. The former Spice Girl shared a cute photo of her daughter with Santi on Instagram. "Kisses for Santi. Harper loves him so much," she captioned the image.

