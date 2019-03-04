Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli reveals new diet – and he's already feeling 'so much better' The dancer asked his fans for tips to support his new diet

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli has asked his fans for advice after decided to try a vegan diet. The 63-year-old said he had already been trying to eat more plant-based meals after reading about the health benefits, but now wanted to properly commit to the diet.

"I’ve been reading so much on the benefits of a plant based diet and I have cut down on eating meat and feel so much better," Bruno tweeted. "I am going to try going vegan for a month. Has anyone tried it? Any advice? #vegan #plantbased."

Bruno Tonioli said he is considering going vegan

Bruno soon received several supportive messages from fans, including former Strictly professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff, who has used a meal delivery service to help herself follow a plant based diet. "Aww amazing news. So glad you’re trying it," she told Bruno.

Others suggested that Bruno try going vegetarian at first before gradually cutting out dairy and eggs if he finds it too challenging. Meanwhile, one fan recommended he look to TV presenter Chris Packham for advice, after he successfully completed Veganuary in January.

Bruno isn’t the only celebrity to consider giving up meat and dairy completely; Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding and Russell Brand are among the stars to extoll the virtues of following a vegan diet, both for animal welfare and their own health and wellbeing. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has also said that she tries to follow a vegan diet as much as possible, saying that while she was filming Suits it worked for her to eat vegan during the week but allow herself to eat more flexibly on the weekend. “It’s not a diet, it’s lifestyle eating,” she told Best Health.

The number of vegans in the UK has soared in recent years, quadrupling to 600,000 in 2018. And more, like Bruno, look set to join them, with the number of people signing up for Veganuary nearly doubling to 250,000 in 2019.

